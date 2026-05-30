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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
2h

I'm not a huge fan of any of these, but before I even read the article, my prediction was Star Trek also. Get rid of Kurtzman, bring in people who respect the canon, and I can see a solid recovery.

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Drake Tungsten's avatar
Drake Tungsten
1h

Doctor Who. It's been on hiatus before.

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