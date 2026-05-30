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Drake Tungsten's avatar
Drake Tungsten
8h

I have a copy of the original version. No episode number, no A NEW HOPE. My earliest Star Wars memory was seeing it the theater in 1979. Yes 79. We didn't really have rental movies yet (VCRs existed but were 1000s of dollars in 1979 money). Movies came back into the theater a lot more back then. And yes they didn't add the stuff until Empire came out as Episode V. This is well documented. I have documents from back in the day that prove it. Most of the material that people have today is from after that point when VCRs became commonplace. Hence the confusion. I don't actually remember the opening crawl that well from when I originally saw it.

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3 replies by Jon Del Arroz and others
Jim Nealon's avatar
Jim Nealon
5h

I recall the original opening, the unenhanced special effects, and the overacting from script. Sir Alec Guinness loojed like he was in yet another B movie. Then like COL Breen from "Bridge Over the River Kwai," the realization "My God, what have I done?"

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