Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
Oct 9

Backed! Ebooks and paperbacks! They’ll be here tomorrow right? ;)

Reply
Share
2 replies by Fandom Pulse and others
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Oct 10

Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan (the original, not the remake) came back to answer one of those what-ifs. What if we left Khan and his band of galactic terrorists alone on a life sustaining planet for twenty years, but we didn't do a complete survey before we dropped them there?

Yes, Stories had consequences. Something that doesn't happen anymore.

Oh no, we killed Data, don't worry, we have a prototype body to put him in.

I always wondered why they brought data back, as they weren't going to make any more movies with the TNG cast.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fandom Pulse
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture