For book collectors, few questions generate as much confusion as “What’s the first edition?” Most of the time, the answer is straightforward: the first printing of the first published version. But Anne McCaffrey’s Dragonriders of Pern series created a bibliographic maze. Collectors still argue over what counts, and rare book dealers command different prices depending on which definition they use.

McCaffrey’s publication history doesn’t follow the standard pipeline. Her Pern books traveled through magazines, limited-edition convention publications, paperback originals, delayed hardcovers, and multiple cover artists across a decade. “First edition” can mean at least four different things, and the version most readers think of as definitive didn’t appear until ten years after the book’s original publication.

The True First: Magazine Publication

The absolute first appearance of Pern came in Analog Science Fiction and Fact magazine. “Weyr Search,” illustrated by John Schoenherr, appeared as the cover story in October 1967. “Dragonrider” followed in two parts, December 1967 and January 1968, also with Schoenherr covers. These were novellas, not the full novel, and they won McCaffrey the Hugo and Nebula awards that made her the first woman to win either honor.

For purist collectors, the October 1967 Analog is the first edition of Pern. The first time F’lar, Lessa, and Mnementh appeared in print anywhere. These magazines trade for modest prices compared to hardcover firsts, typically $50-150 depending on condition, because most collectors don’t think of magazines as “real” first editions. Bibliographically, they are.

The First Book: 1968 Ballantine Paperback

Dragonflight as a complete novel first appeared in July 1968 as a Ballantine paperback original. This was a fix-up. The two Analog novellas expanded and stitched together into a 309-page book. The cover was generic fantasy art, nothing memorable. Ballantine Books catalog number U6124.

This is the first edition most serious collectors recognize: first book publication, first complete version of the story. Copies in fine condition with the original pictorial wraps run $100-300, higher if signed. Pristine copies are uncommon because it was a mass-market paperback that people actually read, and the paper quality was poor even by 1968 standards.

The catch: this was a paperback original. No hardcover existed yet.

The First Hardcover: 1968 Rapp & Whiting, London

The true first hardcover edition appeared in 1968 from Rapp & Whiting in London, the same year as the Ballantine paperback. Cover art by Lawrence Edwards. This is the British first edition, first impression, and it beats the American hardcover to market by a full year.

Rapp & Whiting hardcovers are scarce and command serious collector premiums. Fine copies in dust jacket with the original 30 shillings price intact can run $400-700 or more. Most surviving copies show typical wear: spine panel fading, price-clipping, reinforced spine tips. They’re legitimately rare because the print run was small and most copies stayed in the UK market.

But here’s the complication: this is the first hardcover edition, not the first edition. The Ballantine paperback appeared earlier in 1968. So the Rapp & Whiting is simultaneously a first edition (first British publication) and a reprint (the book already existed in American paperback). Depends which definition you use.

The First American Hardcover: 1969 Walker and Company

The first American hardcover didn’t appear until 1969, published by Walker and Company in New York. Different publisher, a year after both the Ballantine paperback and the British hardcover. The copyright page states “Published in the United States of America in 1969.”

Walker hardcovers are also scarce and command premium prices: $300-600 for fine copies in dust jacket, significantly more if signed. Small print run, limited library acquisition. But they’re third to market after the 1968 Ballantine paperback and 1968 Rapp & Whiting hardcover.

This creates real collector confusion. Many dealers list Walker 1969 copies as “first edition, first hardcover” without clarifying “first American hardcover.” Technically accurate for the US market but misleading if you don’t know the British edition came first.

The Edition Everyone Wants: 1978 Del Rey with Michael Whelan Cover

The version that defines Pern in most readers’ minds didn’t appear until October 1978, when Del Rey (Ballantine’s science fiction imprint) reissued Dragonflight in hardcover with Michael Whelan’s cover art. Lessa leading the dragons in flight above a shadowy green world, painted in Whelan’s unmistakable style. This is the image everyone knows.

McCaffrey herself loved it. She wrote to Whelan describing how she’d nervously sent him notes about what her dragons weren’t: “scaled, fanged, eared and snake-long in the neck.” She was relieved to see “Lessa, for once, appropriately clad for dragonriding.” Whelan studied crocodiles and bat wings, wrote to McCaffrey with questions, and created what became the most recognized dragon image in science fiction.

The 1978 Del Rey hardcover is not a first edition by any definition. It’s the first printing of the first Del Rey edition with Whelan cover art, appearing a full decade after the book’s original publication. But it’s what collectors want, because it’s the version that became culturally definitive. Fine copies in dust jacket run $150-400, more if signed by both McCaffrey and Whelan.

The Del Rey paperback reprints with Whelan’s cover began appearing around the same time. More common and affordable, but still sought after. The Whelan cover art appeared on Pern editions continuously from 1978 through 1991, then again from 1997 onward.

The White Dragon and “A Time When”

McCaffrey repeated this pattern with The White Dragon, but with an additional wrinkle that created one of the most sought-after Pern collectibles.

In February 1975, McCaffrey appeared as Guest of Honor at Boskone XII, the annual convention of the New England Science Fiction Association (NESFA). To mark the occasion, NESFA Press published A Time When, a limited-edition hardcover of 800 numbered copies, most signed by McCaffrey. The book featured interior illustrations by Bonnie Dalzell and contained what would become the opening section of The White Dragon, along with a “Dragondex” concordance to Dragonflight and Dragonquest.

A Time When is a true limited edition, produced three years before The White Dragon appeared from Del Rey in June 1978. The subtitle gives the plot: “Being a Tale of Young Lord Jaxom, His White Dragon, Ruth, and Various Fire-Lizards.” Copies in fine condition command $300-800, sometimes more than $1,000 for exceptionally clean examples or the even rarer lettered copies (20 were produced). The 2024 market shows active interest, with multiple dealers listing copies and collectors tracking them.

The White Dragon itself made publishing history when it became the first science fiction novel to reach the New York Times hardcover bestseller list in 1978. The Del Rey first edition, with Michael Whelan’s cover of Ruth the white dragon, is the standard collectible version. First printings in fine condition with dust jacket run $150-300.

But the “first edition” is complicated again. The first appearance of the story was A Time When in 1975. The first complete novel was the Del Rey 1978 hardcover. The culturally definitive version is the Whelan cover, which appeared simultaneously with first publication this time.

The Collector’s Dilemma

So what is a first edition of Dragonflight?

Purist answer: October 1967 Analog magazine with “Weyr Search”

First book answer: July 1968 Ballantine paperback

First hardcover answer: 1968 Rapp & Whiting, London

First American hardcover answer: 1969 Walker and Company

Iconic answer: 1978 Del Rey with Whelan cover

Each is legitimate. Each serves different collector priorities. Magazine collectors want the 1967 Analog. Completists want the 1968 Ballantine paperback. British collectors want the 1968 Rapp & Whiting. American collectors want the 1969 Walker. Genre fans want the 1978 Whelan edition.

The market reflects this confusion. A fine 1968 Ballantine paperback and a fine 1978 Del Rey hardcover can sell for similar prices despite a ten-year gap and completely different publication status, because they appeal to different collector bases. The 1968 Rapp & Whiting commands the highest premium for being both scarce and the true first hardcover, but many American collectors don’t even know it exists.

McCaffrey’s publication history rewards the informed collector and punishes assumptions. Know what you’re buying, know what “first edition” means in context, and don’t assume the version with the famous cover is the version with bibliographic priority.

The dragons may be creatures of Pern, but their publication history is pure Earth. Complicated, commercial, and human.

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