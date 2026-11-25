A YouTube channel with about 13,000 subscribers is gone. The creator goes by Holland and ran Next Realm Studios, which posted videos built on the Malfoid trend. Malfoid reimagines Draco Malfoy as a female character and has produced fan art, AI-generated animations and alternate-universe stories. The channel received 13 copyright strikes and was terminated. Warner Bros. has now confirmed the notices came from the company, and the timing lands just ahead of the biggest Harry Potter launch since the films ended.

The sequence matters, because the first reports did not pin the strikes on Warner Bros. Fan reports compiled by That Park Place had Malfoid channels disappearing on Nov. 12 and 13. The community blamed Warner, and neither the studio nor YouTube had confirmed anything. That Park Place said it could not verify who signed the notices and warned against pinning Holland’s case on Warner without proof. Fans also floated impersonators. Holland had said the strikes were false and followed his attempt to remove unauthorized reuploads of his AI-generated Draconia Malfoy series.

Then came the confirmation. In a Nov. 9 email to That Park Place, Warner Bros. Vice President of Anti-Piracy and Brand Protection Ahassim Rashid wrote: “We confirm that the notices are genuine and sent from WB.”

Dexerto reports that it is unclear which elements of Holland’s videos set off the notices. The title of the sender is the other detail worth noting. Rashid works in anti-piracy. Warner’s own department for stopping pirated copies of its films handled a fan-made animation series.

Holland has been public since the confirmation. He opened by conceding the studio’s position: “I’m not fighting Warner Bros. They own this world, and I respect that.”

The line puts the dispute in a narrow frame. The creator who lost the channel is not claiming a right to the characters. He starts from the studio’s ownership, which means the fight is over process. A studio that wants to read this as a fan attacking Warner has little to work with.

His next sentence names the problem: “What fans and creators are asking for is simple: tell us where the line is.”

Holland’s request has no political edge. He asks for a boundary and says nothing about the remedy. Studios publish these boundaries often, and creators who stay inside them tend to keep their channels. Warner has not published one for its Wizarding World fan content, so creators learn the limit when the strikes arrive.

He then described who bears the cost: “Most of us are spending our own money to make these videos because we love these stories, and right now nobody knows what’s allowed and what isn’t.”

The sentence makes a claim about the economics. These creators fund the work themselves, and the audience for it is the audience the franchise wants to bring to HBO. The second half repeats the central complaint, that nobody knows what is allowed. When the people making the content cannot tell, strikes become the only way the rule gets communicated.

He closed with an argument aimed at the studio’s self-interest: “Clear guidelines would be good for the fans and good for Warner Bros.”

Holland frames the guidelines as a benefit to Warner, which is a pitch to a corporation. It fits a creator who still hopes to talk to the studio.

On X, his tone turned sharper and went after other creators: “Some creators in this space, including some of the ‘more known’ ones, have chosen to stay silent. It’ll be interesting to see how that changes over the next few months not ‘if’ but WHEN their own channels are affected. I’m willing to bet a few will suddenly discover the importance of community.”

This is a prediction, and it carries a criticism of the larger channels. Holland says silence is a bet that Warner will leave the big names alone, and that the bet will fail when the series is in the news.

He repeated the guideline request in a separate post and added a warning: “Call me an optimist, but I’m just hoping we can get them to say whether we can make fanfic content or can’t, at least give us some clarity. I agree that they’re not handling this well, and without clear guidelines, more creators are just going to keep getting struck.”

Here Holland asks for a yes or no on fanfic. He is not asking for permission to keep his own videos. He would accept a no if the studio said it. His last clause makes a forecast the studio can check against its own enforcement records. Without guidelines, he says, the strikes continue.

Other creators reported damage, and the proof varies. JA Vazquez, who posts as AzratemES, had multiple videos removed, including high-view ones, and was reportedly not monetized. His statement is cautious: “I’ve spoken with a Google/YouTube support representative, and they’ve informed me that my case will be investigated. If it turns out that the copyright takedowns were fraudulent and submitted by someone impersonating Warner Bros., my videos should be eligible for restoration. For now, let’s wait for the investigation’s outcome. I kindly ask for your patience while this situation is being resolved. Thank you all so much for your incredible support. It truly means a lot to me.”

Vazquez is still working from the impersonation theory. Warner confirmed only Holland’s notices, so a creator who waits for YouTube’s review is acting on the information he has. The statement shows the confusion the lack of guidelines creates. He cannot tell whether the studio or a stranger took his videos down.

Katechon Studio’s case differs, and it should be kept apart. The channel was terminated, and the creators posted on X: “it’s down, yes. we’re looking into it. nothing else has moved.” Earlier they tagged TeamYouTube: “our channel Katechon Studio was terminated 26 hours after a single strike for ‘sexually explicit audio’ on a 45-second short: a fully clothed first kiss and a few lines of banter. The appeal was rejected in 12 hours. Could a person please take a second look?”

That strike came under YouTube’s rules and not through a Warner copyright claim. It belongs in the story as part of the climate Malfoid creators describe: a single strike, a termination in 26 hours, an appeal rejected in 12. The creators ask for a human reviewer, and that request matches Holland’s in a different setting. Both want a person to look at the case.

Larger channels have started to react. Valliant Renegade, which covers box office and entertainment, wrote to TeamYouTube about the broader crackdown: “This is ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE @TeamYouTube. This video is the VERY DEFINITION of transformative content. If THIS is the future of @warnerbros frivolous legal bullsh-t, then count me the HELL OUT of EVER reviewing this $500M Harry Potter show. Bring on the lawyers because I’ve hit the END my rope.”

The scale of the launch explains the attention. HBO’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premieres on Christmas Day 2026, earlier than the 2027 date HBO gave before. TechRadar cites an alleged budget of $2 billion to $8 billion for the entire series. Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming chief called it the biggest streaming event in the history of HBO Max and arguably in streaming, period. CEO David Zaslav confirmed the show will run for a decade on HBO Max. A company planning ten years of a flagship franchise is policing the fandom that will supply its audience.

The studio has handled fan content both ways. In 2018, the AP reported Warner Bros. cracking down on fan-organized events and telling organizers they could not use official Harry Potter brand names. That same year, Warner Bros. approved an unofficial fan film for free release on YouTube, where it drew more than 6.3 million views. The first case was enforcement, and the second was tolerance. Holland’s point is that nobody outside the studio knows which one applies to a given video.

Warner Bros. owns the property and has the legal right to send those strikes. The studio also picked a month when its goodwill with fans is worth more than a handful of AI videos. Holland has said he will accept whatever line Warner draws, and the studio can draw it in a paragraph.

Should a studio about to launch a ten-year series publish rules for fan content before it terminates the channels of the fans making it?

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