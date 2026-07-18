Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
1h

I would have loved Mel Gibson as Odysseus, I am betting that it would also have been very accurate in terms of languages, costumes and settings.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
1h

We know exactly what happened here. Hollywood is a small circle. This project was iced because Nolan's monsterpiece was already swimming around in some producer's nocturnal fantasies.

Nolan was chosen because he has a built in fan base and public trust, rare indeed for modern Hollywood.

The Odyssey was chosen because, aside from the Bible, it is the single most important cultural artifact of Western Civilization.

This cultural destruction is, and always has been, deliberate. They want to destroy the foundational myth of Western Society because it is the only truly free and uplifting society mankind has ever created.

That's why it's endured for thousands of years against seemingly insurmountable odds. It's why God himself has blessed it, and why the demonically aligned strive endlessly to belittle, diminish, undermine, and destroy it.

Mel Gibson would have honored the Odyssey. Nolan, as we see, is determined to profane it. Again, we all know what happened to Gibson's project and why.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture