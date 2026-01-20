Games Workshop made it clear the company is fully converged and controlled by the woke mind virus in its most recent New Year Preview livestream.

Obviously, the biggest piece of news that came out of the livestream is that the company is now producing female Adeptus Custodes miniatures. They also continued to lie to consumers regarding the fact that they retconned the lore to introduce these female characters back in 2024.

However, as X user Chainsword40k noted, the company also referred to the Eldar Seer and Fatemaster with “they” pronouns instead of “he” or “she.”

To Chainsword40k’s point during the livestream while introducing the Aeldari Void Dreamer Kharseth one of the hosts states, “You can imagine them sort of speaking into the minds of the warriors and making sure that everybody’s all on the same page.”

The other host added, “The reason that they really pop is the special rules that comes with them. One of them is the ever useful ability to stop enemy units deploying within 12. So they can see the future. You can never catch them off guard sort of thing. … The other ability that they have is if you manage to hit an enemy unit with their psychic attack all the rest of the Corsairs that fire into that unit hit with an extra point of strength. So it’s a really good synergistic unit to help the rest of your Corsairs hit even harder.”

In contrast to Kharseth while discussing Prince Yriel they said, “Prince Yriel is the outcast prince of Iyanden and he’s returned now with his Corsair fleet to deliver his Craftworld from annihilation, once again, by leading an army into the maelstrom. He’s equipped with the Spear of Twilight, a very famous weapon; it’s extremely dangerous.”

Unfortunately, none of this should be surprising. Games Workshop made it clear back in 2020 that it would “continue to diversify the cast of characters we portray through miniatures, art and storytelling so everyone can find representation and heroes they can relate to.”

In fact, they concluded by telling anyone who is opposed to the promotion of these various tentacles of woke ideology that they should no longer be part of the Warhammer community and “you will not be missed.”

The company pushed transgenderism in its Iron & Bone collection with a short story by James Swallow. Swallow confirmed he included the propaganda in a post to X back in December 2023.

Back in 2021, Reddit user GregoriDayz shared a graphic that included 15 Warhammer 40,000 novels with LGBTQ+ representation.

