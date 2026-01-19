Sargon of Akkad aka Carl Benjamin reacted to the introduction of new female Adepts Custodes miniatures by declaring the “Imperium has fallen.”

Interestingly enough this declaration comes just a few days after Benjamin had shared a video explaining why Warhammer keeps winning. In it he declared, “In this era of hyperliberalism in which the dissolution of all barriers, the liberation of all peoples, and the reduction of all things to the mere material is the telos of all political action, the Imperium of Man and its valiant Space Marines stand as a metaphorical fortress against this kind of thinking. The Imperium as a faction stands for order, duty, self-sacrifice, and purity. And because it enforces these values with extreme intolerance it becomes a heretical example to the current liberal order because they have the opposite in mind for our countries. This is why they have sided with the chaos gods.”

However, following the publication of his video, Games Workshop announced new female Adeptus Custodes miniatures while also lying about how they retconned the Custodes.

Benjamin initially reacted to this news by mocking it with a South Park meme and writing, “Crazy how this is Games Workshop's actual strategy. I'm sure it's going to go great.”

He then shared a closeup of the Shield Captain miniature and declared, “They longhoused the Emperor.”

Finally, he declared, “The Chaos cultusts are thrilled that the Imperium has fallen.”

“Notice how none of them make an argument for why this makes the game better. They are just thrilled that the reign of man is ending,” he added. “All that drives them is hatred of you, and Games Workshop is pandering to it.”

“The memes are good though,” he added.

In a video, he also shared his belief that the reason Games Workshop is making female Custodes is because the people working there and the company is woke and they see an all male space as immoral.

He said, “What they see … when you have something that is a single sex space and is exclusionary to the other sex qua the other sex as in men as men and women as women have separate spaces that are exclusionary that in the woke mind is wrong. They view that as being morally wrong.”

Sargon later added, “I think it’s because you basically sat there tearing at your own flesh going, ‘No, we’re evil. We’re evil. God, we’re evil. Why? ‘Cause we’ve got a male only space. And no, it’s fine to have women only spaces, but we’ve got a male only space. It’s fine to Sisters of Silence or Sisters of Battle or whatever Howling Banshees whatever it is. But we can’t have a male only space that keeps women out and women are oppressed and therefore we can have to try and slowly but surely whittle them in.’”

In the video, he would also go on to highlight a number of woke reactions including one article noting that there are still male Space Marines and they need to add females into them as well.

While commenting on this he still claimed that the IP is still a bulwark against woke ideology, “You can keep attacking your own IP for as long as you want, but when the Imperium finally falls, as in when Space Marines are no longer actually a reactionary bulwark against progressivism, your setting becomes boring. Your setting becomes uninteresting to those people who have enjoyed it for so long.”

“There is still something in it, a core in it, an embattled core, the besieged Imperium that is the Space Marine that have no girls in them, right? That’s the thing that makes Warhammer more salient because in an era of ever increasing inclusivity it is the Space Marine’s sole job to exclusive,” he said. “And that makes it conceptually a bulwark against all of this.”

Despite stating this in his next thought he noted how Games Workshop wants to add female Space Marines, “You know that Games Workshop would love to. They want female Space Marines. They’re just not brave enough to do it yet.”

NEXT: Game Designer Attempts to Cancel Upper Deck For Publishing Harry Potter Trading Cards