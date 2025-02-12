Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nibmeister's avatar
Nibmeister
Feb 12, 2025

I had no idea A Wild Sheep's Chase was the third novel of a trilogy. Clearly, I have more reading in front of me,

Reply
Share
Bianichka (Bianca)'s avatar
Bianichka (Bianca)
Feb 19, 2025

There’s just something about Japanese novels ❤️

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture