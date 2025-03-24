Fandom Pulse

Richard Davis
Mar 24, 2025

Exactly right. Wokism is a religion, and religion requires sacrifice.

Matthew Husar
Mar 25, 2025

"And as long as we think that, ‘Well, if they just keep losing money eventually they’re going to stop doing,’ no, that is the entire project. That is the point. That is the purpose. It is an investment in propaganda.” An investment made with money derived from the investments under the control of the converged financial apparatus, backed by the power of the mint to endlessly print money. Spot on-- it's not about the money itself, but rather using the money to drive the culture; it's about *creating* the 'modern audience' more than marketing to any existing audience.

Once you look at the film as a loss-leader and a money-laundering operation, not a profit-seeking venture, following the money backwards begins to work. Blackrock, Larry Fink-style, 'forcing change' in our culture becomes the focus of these 'investments.' Disney is buying real-estate for ESG in the cultural space. That the 'right people' got paid for producing their propaganda along the way is icing on the cake. Then the losses are deducted from Disney's tax burden as the devil mouse circles around its own tail to cut its losses.

