Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Oct 20Edited

Wokeness never died. Many of us said the opposite: woke never gives up. They double down, triple, quadruple. The left will push their ideology until you accept it or they are forced to kill you to eliminate opposition.

The problem was the "social media influencers" who felt that a Trump win meant all the left would roll up and cry in defeat. Sure, they might've rolled up and cried (and still are), but Trump's win simply elevated their prioritization of violence. The social media conservatives' followers then repeated the lie of the "win."

The left cannot reason or compromise. They must win. Which means, the left must be defeated. There is no "moderate" position. There is no compromise. There is no leftist retreat. The only option to stop the left is to DEFEAT them.

They chose the ground of violence.

Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Oct 21

I haven't bought a comic book in ten years. Why should I buy a book that insults my country and my beliefs?

