The oldest continuously published science-fiction roleplaying game is crossing over to the world’s most popular ruleset, and tabletop gamers are showing up in force.

Mongoose Publishing announced Traveller 5E in November 2025, and the BackerKit campaign launched in late March 2026 under World’s Largest RPGs. As of March 31, the numbers tell the story: $76,949 raised from 237 backers against a $1,977 goal, roughly 3,890% funded with 45 days still on the clock.

Traveller first launched in 1977 when Marc Miller and Game Designers’ Workshop released the original little black books. It stood apart from fantasy RPGs immediately: no levels, no traditional classes, and a hard science-fiction universe where characters could die during character creation through its lifepath system. The game ran through Classic Traveller, MegaTraveller, Traveller: The New Era, Marc Miller’s Traveller, and the 2013 Traveller 5th Edition. Mongoose Publishing has held the license since 2008, and their 1st and 2nd Edition runs remain fan favorites. Now, nearly fifty years after launch, the game is being rebuilt for 5E.

GDW and TSR veteran Timothy Brown is heading the project alongside a team of Traveller and 5E designers, working in full coordination with Mongoose. The campaign is not a straight rules conversion. The team is reimagining the core Mongoose line as a new 5E-compatible product line packaged as a four to five book slipcase set running potentially over 2,000 pages.

The core box delivers lifepath character creation, a new Psion class, nine subclasses, 14 career backgrounds, gear, over 100 robots including playable androids and cyborgs, 65-plus starships, full ship creation and combat rules, world generation, 45-plus alien animals, and over 85 vehicles. Stretch goals add a deck-plan book, metal dice, a magnetic referee screen, miniatures, and special-edition metal slipcase versions. Digital versions are headed to DriveThruRPG, with physical shipping slated for October 2027.

For longtime fans of the game, this is exactly what it looks like: a portal to bring 5E players into the Traveller universe without asking them to learn an entirely new system first. Whether it converts them into Mongoose Traveller players down the road is the real question, and a good one. Traveller rewards the players willing to go deep with it.

The campaign is live now at backerkit.com. Forty-five days remain and it’s already made nearly a quarter of a million dollars, showing fans’ enthusiasm for the game is still very well alive.

Are you backing Traveller 5E? Let us know in the comments.

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