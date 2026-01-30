Nintendo revealed how converged the company has become in its most recent Nintendo Direct for Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream where it revealed it is pushing gender ideology on players with a “non-binary” sex option.

Two minutes into the Nintendo Direct for the game, Nintendo revealed that the game has a “non-binary” option for the player created character.

These sex options are also available for the character’s “dating preferences.”

While some observers like Mark Kern aka Grummz are insinuating this is at the behest of newly installed CEO Devon Pritchard, the company has been pushing woke ideology for years before she became CEO.

Ironically, Kern knows this too. He shared a leaked document back in 2024 revealing Nintendo of America planned to fund Seattle Pride as part of its “continued commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”

Additionally, Grummz shared at the time, “Nintendo of America is sponsoring Seattle Pride. But this isn’t the only thing going woke inside Nintendo. My sources tell me: Nintendo funds and supports the internal LGTBQ+ group ‘Rainbow ERG’. Giving company time, resources and funds to bring in guest speakers and spread propaganda at the cafeteria.”

He added, “They have sponsored pride for many years.”

The company also released the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake and turned the character Vivian into a so-called transgender. Additionally, the company completely altered the game’s dialogue between Mario and Goombella and a number of Goombas at the beginning of the game.

In the original game, the Goombas state, ‘Hey, Hey, man! What’s up? Who’s the hottie you got there with you? Wassup, baby? Why don’t you hang with us for a while? We play real nice! Man, what’s a FINE-lookin’ Goomba doin’ with a tubby mustache man like that?!?”

Goombella responds, “Oh, it is like, SO sweet that you boys think I’m cute! Seriously! Yeah, guys like you make me feel like TOTALLY BARFING! Now get out of our way.”

The Goombas reply, “Ouch! That was cold! What, you’re too good for us? Come off it, sister! Nobody zings us like that! Nobody! Let’s get ’em!” A battle then ensues.

In the remake, this dialogue is completely changed. The Goombas tell Mario and his party, “Hey!, Hey, man! What’s up? You think it’s cool to just waltz your way into OUR underground? Typical! You surface-level snobs are so stuck-up. ‘OoOoh, I get to see the sun! I like to breathe clean air! OoOoh!’ Heh! Yeah! Come on over here, scruffy mustache man… We’re gonna teach your some proper manners…”

Goombella responds, “Leave him alone! Can’t two academics and a world-famous hero wander the sewers of a port town in peace? If this is your usual greeting to visitors, then you must have learned it down here…because IT STINKS!”

The Goombas retort, “Ouch! That was cold! What, you’re too good for a fight?! If you ain’t lookin’ to tussle, then stay out of the sewer! Nobody doesn’t start a fight with us! Nobody! Let’s get ’em!” The fight then takes place.

The company has also indicated its adherence to woke ideology in job listings for localizers. It states that prospective employees will have “awareness of culturalization- and DE&I related topics.”

The company also removed sex options from its Mii characters on Nintendo Switch 2.

The inclusion of this non-binary sex option should be removed from the game and if Nintendo does not comply, authorities should step in and remove it.

Pope Paul VI explains in Inter Mirifica, “The same public authority, which legitimately concerns itself with the health of the citizenry, is obliged, through the promulgation and careful enforcement of laws, to exercise a fitting and careful watch lest grave damage befall public morals and the welfare of society through the base use of these media.”

“Such vigilance in no wise restricts the freedom of individuals or groups, especially where there is a lack of adequate precaution on the part of those who are professionally engaged in using these media,” he adds. “Special care should be taken to safeguard young people from printed matter and performances which may be harmful at their age.”

NEXT: '1348 Ex Voto' Drops Façade And Embraces Woke Modern Agenda And Disordered Lesbianism