Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
3h

This is why keeping Nintendo of America in Washington State was a huge mistake. Washington State is far worse with the Woke, then California is.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture