Sedleo, the developers of 1348 Ex Voto, have torn off any mask that the game is not intended to push a woke agenda and disordered lesbianism.

The company released a story trailer earlier this month where it depicted a young female girl going on a quest revenge to locate her alleged lover, a postulant.

Ahead of the trailer, the company put together a special media presentation of which XTGamer shared details. Among those the outlet claimed that it “hired several history consultants to ensure that the setting would be portrayed with authenticity.” However, the outlet also noted that “the game does not aim to be realistic, but it wants to instead be considered as a ‘plausible’ story that could have actually happened.”

Upon viewing the trailer, this narrative was shredded by Father Brendon LaRoche who wrote on social media, “It’s more believable that a medieval knight would encounter a dragon like St. George than that a postulant would get to lounge around out in the forest with someone not of her monastery rather than have an horarium that governs her whole day with work, prayer, and community life.”

He added, “If a postulant could even receive any visitor from outside the monastery, it would likely only be in a parlor with a wall between the postulant and the visitor, and only for a few brief moments.”

Following this and other backlash following the release of the trailer, Sedleo dropped its pretense and declared it was fully onboard the woke modern agenda.

In a post to social media at the end of last week the company stated, “Don’t forget to wishlist and note the release date on your Modern Agenda.”

It then pushed degenerate lesbian art of the two characters describing it as a”PEAK ART OMG”

The game is clearly attempting to undermine the norms of morality by depicting lesbianism and homosexuality as a positive and good when it is in reality disordered and engaging in homosexual acts is sinful.

