Actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man and Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared what the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day film is about.

In an interview with The Empire State Build New York, Holland first shared, “I think the movie feels, tonally, like a fresh start.”

“What Peter Parker is going through post ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is really profound and unique to the superhero genre,” he added.

Next, he shared exactly what the film is about, “It's a movie about when young people really find their identity and become adults.”

“Having been through that as a person, it really gave me a great insight into how to bring Peter Parker to life with this new chapter that he's embarking on,” he said.

Finally, Holland also spoke about Spider-Man’s relationship with the Punisher and how it evolves throughout the film, “It started as this relationship of two people that really kind of hate each other. And then as we started improvising, it became this big brother-little brother rivalry. It might be my favorite dynamic that I've ever seen with Spider-Man.”

The official description for the film reveals the movie takes place four years after the events of No Way Home. It adds, “Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves.”

“Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced,” it concludes.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton based off a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

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