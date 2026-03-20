Daredevil: Born Again actors Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox, who play Kingpin and Daredevil respectively, addressed fan theories that Foggy Nelson is somehow still alive.

In a bit for Entertainment Weekly where they respond to various fan theories about the show, one individual claims that Foggy is still alive because he was resuscitated via CPR in the ambulance.

Cox responded saying, “Foggy’s dead. Foggy is sadly dead. I understand the desperate need, the clutching at straws to convince us that he’s still alive. But then again, like he or she says, we are trained to lie, so.”

D’Onofrio also stated, “He’s dead. … I would just like to say that — and this is not a lie — that I am happy that I was not the one that killed Foggy.”

While addressing another theory that posited that FOggy is being kept in one of Fisk’s cages, Cox shared, “I remember there was a moment where they discussed the possibility of that being the case. … Well, at the end of season 1 you saw Foggy in a cage. But sadly, that was not the case because we didn’t believe it was realistic. And the thing about our show is we do try to keep it as realistic as possible.”

On top of Cox and D’Onofrio’s comments, Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum also informed Entertainment Weekly that Foggy Nelson is dead, “The death of Foggy was something that we really agonized over.”

“It's not totally dissimilar to the death of Gambit in X-Men '97. Both characters represent something essential to the core idea so that their loss actually has a huge impact on the universe that the story's living in. So it wasn't something we took lightly,” he added.

However, while Foggy is seemingly dead, actor Elden Henson, who plays Foggy, will appear in Season 2. Winderbaum shared back in October 2025, “I can tell you he is in season 2. People don't know what they're allowed to say and what they're not allowed to say, also. Do I play it coy? Do I be honest? It's always a dance.”

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