Five weeks ago, the trades were reporting that Tom Hardy would not return to MobLand for a potential third season. The show that had become Paramount+’s second most-watched original series ever, behind only Landman, was apparently going to lose its lead actor over a behind-the-scenes feud that one Hollywood source described as “career suicide” behavior.

Today, Variety and Deadline both confirmed Hardy is back. The drama resolved itself the way television drama usually does: money, meetings, and someone deciding the alternative was worse.

Here is the full sequence.

MobLand launched in March 2025 on Paramount+. Created by Ronan Bennett and produced by Guy Ritchie and Jez Butterworth, it stars Hardy as Harry Da Souza, a fixer for a London crime family, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as the family’s patriarch and matriarch. The show logged 2.2 million viewers on premiere day, reached 8.8 million in its first week, and hit 26 million total viewers by the time Paramount+ renewed it for Season 2. Those are not modest numbers. That is a legitimate streaming hit in a landscape where most shows struggle to find 3 million people.

Production on Season 2 wrapped in March 2026. That is when things apparently fell apart.

Deadline’s initial report in May cited “friction between Hardy and the series’ writer, executive producer and showrunner Jez Butterworth” that had “escalated to a point where the two could no longer work together.” The specific behavior attributed to Hardy: chronic lateness to set, keeping co-stars waiting. A separate Hollywood Reporter source went further — “He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time. He kept the cast waiting. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager.” Variety’s sources pushed back at the time, confirming Hardy “was not fired” and that “things are being worked through creatively.” That turned out to be accurate.

Hardy’s on-set behavior has generated headlines throughout his career. He was reportedly “weird” to co-stars during Star Trek: Nemesis in 2002. His shoot on Mad Max: Fury Road with George Miller became one of the most documented fractious productions in recent memory, with Hardy and Charlize Theron reportedly refusing to film scenes together without a producer present. He later apologized publicly to Miller. The pattern is consistent enough that his departure from MobLand read as plausible to everyone who followed the initial reporting.

What changed was a meeting in London. Hardy, Butterworth, and executive producer David Glasser sat down and worked through their issues. Guy Ritchie, who serves as executive producer, also helped smooth things over. Mirren had posted “love you now and always” on social media in Hardy’s direction during the uncertainty, which signals that the Mirren-Hardy dynamic was not the problem. The Butterworth-Hardy friction was the issue, and the London meeting apparently addressed it.

Hardy holds a three-year contract on the show from its original greenlight. Season 3 has not been formally announced yet, but a writers’ room is already open. Paramount+ has not commented. Season 2, which wrapped months ago, still has no confirmed release date but is expected sometime in 2026. The new Paramount-Warner Bros. combined entity under David Ellison looms over all of this — the corporate upheaval at the parent company adds another layer of uncertainty to any long-term planning.

What the Mobland situation illustrates is the specific leverage a show’s lead actor holds when the show is working. Kevin Costner’s departure from Yellowstone, negotiated against a similar backdrop of on-set friction, ended with Costner gone and the show losing significant audience with him. Paramount did not want to find out whether MobLand could survive the same outcome. Hardy’s behavior was bad enough to generate a month of industry coverage describing it as career-ending. It was not bad enough that Paramount and the producers were willing to walk away from a 26-million-viewer asset.

That math is, in the end, how these decisions get made. Hardy knew it. Paramount knew it. The London meeting was the formal acknowledgment that both sides had done the arithmetic.

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