Mainstream comics can’t tolerate any dissent. While many in the industry have been putting out propaganda sketches of superheroes killing ICE agents, one woman bravely posted pro-ICE drawings on Instagram, getting attacked and then mass-reported until she was banned on Instagram despite not violating the company’s policies.

Selah Sketches is an independent artist, known for creating fantasy sketches and producing high-quality digital art. She has built her Instagram following by being patriotic and being unabashedly pro-right-wing and Christian with her work.

Artist Mary Landro, an artist who does storyboard work and has collaborated on a project with Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, created a story and tried to cancel Selah after seeing some of her work over on X.

Landro, with over 200,000 followers, sicced her audience on Selah, who was then massively reported and banned from Instagram under nebulous circumstances. She posted optimistically about it to X:

Mary Landro’s targeted harassment on her Instagram story is still up as of this writing, though stories do disappear from a feed after a period of time, so it will not be there forever.

Selah has since gotten her account restored, as Instagram acted based on the mass reporting and not anything she did wrong, but it shows that the mass reporting and targeted harassment campaigns of conservatives are still very active in the arts, and professional artists within comics and film are quick to try to cancel someone.

For every story where someone like Selah gets her account restored, more often than not, these tech company AIs ignore the appeal and so people can lose their platforms in a heartbeat. Fortunately, Selah seems to be doing well on X as a result, going mega-viral since the cancel attempt. Landro’s harassment seems to have backfired, and Selah reports that her commissions are currently on a “waitlist” because of so much demand.

