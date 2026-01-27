Over the last couple of weeks, America has seen unrest in Minnesota due to paid agitators getting killed by ICE agents who acted in self-defense, prompting the comic industry to react in a predictably disgusting way, with artists trying to incite more violence in America through their drawings of Marvel, DC Comics, and IDW Publishing heroes murdering ICE agents.

The trend of garnering attention through attacking ICE started with Daniel Warren Johnson, a DC Comics and Image Comics artist who this summer went viral with an image of Batman killing an ICE agent:

He followed up a few months later showing Transformers’ Optimus Prime in a battle with ICE as well:

Since these images went viral and granered a lot of attention, it seems other comic artists within the industry are looking to do much the same.

First was Tim Doyle, who is a lesser-known artist who’s worked for Marvel, DC Comics, and IDW Publishing through their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles property to make custom posters for the publishers. X user @NewsM101 broke the story of Doyle’s instagram turnning into a cesspool of hate:

Some of Doyle’s Instagram posts became so violent that Meta took them down because of their TOS:

He still began posting more hate against ICE:

Raymar Brunson, an independent comic artist who often uses Marvel and DC characters for selling of sketches posted an odd image of Doctor Doom attacking an ICE agent as well:

This one has a mixed message as showing a villain attacking ICE probably wasn’t what he intended to convey. However, a lot of the times, these agitators tell on themselves by identifying with villains.

Finally, at IDW Publishing, official Sonic: The Hedgehog artist who is a man who pretends to be a woman using the name “Gee Dutreix” used a Shadow: The Hedgehog scene to make it look like the character is about to kill a bunch of ICE agents.

Dutreix has caused controversy for the brand in the past by advertising a pornographic “Genderqueer” book in the children’s Sonic: The Hedgehog official book through an interview:

It seems the comic book industry has a massive problem with people advocating terrorism within their ranks, and given how a lot of this content in the books in recent years has been fantasies of superheroes attacking MAGA-coded villains and with various depicted riots being shown as “heroic,” these companies need to be investigated for incitement to violence and terrorism.

Want something different from the mainstream that has classic superhero storytelling? Sign up for the Flying Sparks Omnibus, collecting over 450 pages of the epic story of Meta-Girl by Jon Del Arroz!

NEXT: DC Comics President Jim Lee Admits Manga Is Trouncing Western Comics