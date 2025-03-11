Fandom Pulse

Donnie Holder
Mar 11, 2025

Art should edify, uplift and inspire.

Joe Katzman
Mar 12, 2025

Good and true. Marry that advice with the beautiful.

AND - choose your villains to induce subconscious aversions. Why do you experience brain freezes and resets in people you talk to? What put those things there? That’s the other half of the puzzle, and it’s done through both the hero and villain sides of the story.

Letting the psychopath villain live instead of killing him is just one of the more heavy-handed examples. Now tie that induced aversion programming to lesser examples like remigration.

