Every generation inherits a wound from previous generations. Most of us spend our years pretending otherwise but modernists are adept at this pretense. Many of us, thinking ourselves clever, speak of “boundaries,” “self‑care,” and “safety” as though the human soul were a museum artifact requiring climate control. But the older stories that dared to speak of spiritual transformation knew better. Our ancestors knew that a life without suffering is a life without meaning. They knew that the heart must be broken before it can be healed.

This is why “Tapestry,” a quiet but luminous episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, stands as a rebuke to our age. It is a story built around a wound. Jean‑Luc Picard’s literal stabbing through the chest by a Nausicaan and the laughter with which he receives it are a power that Christians must understand and discern.

Tapestry, in Short Detail

A routine away mission goes wrong where Picard is injured by a primitive energy weapon and brought back to Sickbay. The wound itself is not extraordinary, but what makes it fatal is his past. His artificial heart begins to fail him. It is an old wound and one that he has carried for many years.

Suddenly the room about him falls silent, the lights fade, and he eventualy finds himself not in sickbay, but in a white, featureless space. There, Q stands before him with the calm of an angel who has seen many men die. Picard is told that he is dead and that his artificial heart has failed him. The wound he received as a young man has finally claimed him.

Q offers him a strange mercy. If Picard wishes, he may return to the moment of that wound and choose differently. He may erase the recklessness of his youth and avoid the humiliation that scarred him, living a far safer life. Picard accepts. He believes that a life without that wound would be a better one.

And so, Picard is sent back into his own past. He returns to himself as a young cadet, full of pride and bravado. He sees his friends again, the bar where he once played "Dom Jot," and the Nausicaans who cheated and provoked him. He remembers the anger that rose in him and the foolish plan to sabotage the game. He remembers the confrontation that followed, the fight that erupted, and the blade that pierced him.

This time he tries to avoid it. He tries to be cautious and reasonable. He tries to be the man he thinks he should have been, but in doing so, he discovers the terrible truth that Q wanted him to see: a life without wounds is not a life at all.

Briefly, Picard is returned to the present but he is no longer the man he was. He is timid, hesitant, and he has been forgotten. He has become a man who never learned about true courage or leadership because nothing he had done ever demanded it of him.

Upon seeing the man who he would become, he begs Q to undo it. He asks for his old life back, even for his wound back, though he knew it would cost him. He tells Q, with absolute clarity, “I would rather die as the man I was than life I just saw.”

And Q grants the request. Picard is returned once more to the bar where the Nausicaans confront him. The fight erupts and the blade is drawn and plunged into Picard's back. And Picard, now fully aware of the meaning of this moment, accepts it. And he laughs. He laughs the laughter of a man who has ceased to fear death.

The Wound as Teacher

Picard is offered the fantasy our age worships: the chance to revise the past and to sand down the rough edges of his life. He is to remove the humiliations and dangers that shaped him into the man he became. He is given the opportunity to become a far more “safe” person. And what emerges is a man without courage or the inner fire that true leadership requires. Picard becomes a man without a chest, as C.S. Lewis would describe.

These days, we are taught to believe that our true self is perfected by our own power, sheltered by various cultural insulations. But “Tapestry” insists the opposite: the self is perfected by exposure to fire. We must take risks and succeed through the possibility of pain and failure. Picard's stabbing is an answer to his calling; a moment where he confronts his mortality and the result of his convictions.

Every true transformation begins with such a shock. We too experience various interruptions of the ordinary within our own lives, some brief while others are more dramatic. The more dramatic moments are what divide our lives into who we were before and after. Such moments are marked by speaking new vows into the world, whether toward God or Man.

At the root of “Tapestry” is a truth that is despised by today's mainstream standards. Our present culture recoils from the idea that true suffering is formative. Instead, we treat suffering as a evidence of some kind of systemic failure of society. “Tapestry” might be accused of glorifying trauma or failing to endorse healthy models of conflict resolution. But the episode points us toward a difficult but simple truth: Picard was willing to lay down his life for the sake of his friends. Such is the very love Christ names as the greatest of all when He says, “Greater love has no one than this...”

It is a plain ethos, austere in its clarity, and reflects precisely the kind of virtue Starfleet would have expected of its cadets. Whether this sprang from Starfleet’s discipline or from Picard’s own inner code is irrelevant. What matters is that, in that moment, he acted on a distinct Christian impulse and sealed it with his blood. That is the oldest and most enduring kind of power.

What a shame it is that such power has been rendered unintelligible to the modern franchise. Modern writers no longer recognize the dignity of a life shaped by true sacrifice. Instead, we recoil from the idea that such wounds are formative. In our flight from pain, we have forgotten how to be commanded by that which is far greater than ourselves. Instead, we demand transformation without first surrendering ourselves to Christ. We want a wisdom that comes without being wounded and a resurrection that comes without the pain of death.

In short, “Tapestry” would be offensive to modern sensibilities.

The Laughter We No Longer Understand

Picard’s laughter is the most remarkable element of all. It is the laughter of a man who has been reconciled. His laughter is a direct affront to the principalities, powers, authorities, and the rulers of this present darkness. Such forces rely on our fears of pain, of shame, of death, and of our past; all as a means to control us.

Many early Christians understood this with a clarity we have since lost to time. There are accounts of martyrs who have laughed even as they were being tormented. Even through torture and pain of death, they passed through the fear that gives suffering its sting, thanks to the grace of God. Their laughter was not one of bravado but an expression of true freedom that can only be found in Christ. It was the sound of a soul that had already surrendered to God and therefore could not be coerced by Man.

Laughter disarms the darkness.

“They rejoiced that they were counted worthy to suffer dishonor for the name” (Acts 5:41).

Such laughter gives cause to shake one's persecutors, disarming them and exposing the limits of their power. For nothing terrifies a tyrant more than the realization that he cannot dissuade the faithful for refusing to believe. The martyrs’ laughter reveals that the true battlefield is not the body but the spirit.

This is the same joy that Christ Himself displayed and the joy that Hebrews speaks of: “For the joy set before him he endured the cross” (Hebrews 12:2). Evil exhausted its arsenal against Christ, be it accusation, humiliation, and death. Yet Christ's joy remained untouched because it was rooted in the Father. The tyrants of His age discovered, to their horror, that they could wound His body but not shake His obedience.

Christian joy is the oldest weapon in the Church’s armory. It is a joy that evil cannot imitate nor withstand. It is the joy of Psalm 2, where “He who sits in the heavens laughs” at the schemes of the nations because their rebellion is already defeated. It is the joy of Romans 8, where Paul declares that nothing in all creation can separate us from the love of God. It is the joy of John 16:33, where Christ says, “Take heart; I have overcome the world.”

Picard’s laughter carries an echo of that ancient defiance. It is the laughter of a man who accepts his pain as a consequence for what he believes in. It is the laughter of someone who has died to the fear that would rule him. The principalities and powers have no leverage over such a man. They cannot shame him with his past, because Christ has forgiven him. They cannot terrify him with death, because Christ has already died for us. They cannot bind him with regret, because he he knows what becomes of a man who tries to erase his wounds.

Conclusion

History is humanity learning to speak in the aftermath of its wounds. More profoundly, history is shaped by the wounds Christ bore for us. His suffering, His death, and His resurrection form the new alphabet through which the world is understood. Picard’s stabbing and the laughter that follows him is a picture of a distant echo of a greater pattern.

The apostles lived this when they “rejoiced that they were counted worthy to suffer dishonor for the name” (Acts 5:41). The psalmist foresaw this when he wrote that God Himself “laughs” at the pretensions of the nations (Psalm 2). And Paul proclaimed it when he declared that no “powers… nor anything else in all creation” can sever us from the love of God in Christ Jesus (Romans 8).

Christ is the measure of all of this. His wounds are the pattern by which our own must be read. His joy is the joy that breaks the tyranny of Man and unmasks the pretensions of every earthly power.

His resurrection is a cosmic rupture that ended death’s dominion. It is the reason Christians can face suffering without despair, the reason they can laugh in death's presence. For if Christ lives, then death is no longer the final word spoken over any human life. The grave becomes a doorway for the faithful.

The truth at the heart of “Tapestry” is Christological. It is the shape of the Christian life itself.

