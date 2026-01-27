Political and cultural commentator Milo Yiannopoulos called for a boycott of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey after it was revealed that Travis Scott was revealed to be part of the cast.

During the AFC Championship game, Universal Studios released a new minute long teaser of the film, which showcased rapper Travis Scott performing spoken word rap to narrate the battle of Troy.

Following this teaser trailer, Yiannopoulos wrote on X, “Do not buy tickets for The Odyssey. Don’t get tempted. Don’t be curious. You already know it’s a disaster. Starve them until they die or reverse course.”

To Yiannopoulos’ point, before it was revealed that Scott had been cast in the film, it was already apparent that it was adhering to woke DEI casting initiatives. The most glaring example was having Zendaya play Athena. Lupita Nyong’o has also been cast in the film in an unknown role.

On top of the DEI casting, Nolan made bizarre comments about how he allegedly cracked the mythological elements of the film. He told Empire, “One of the things I needed to crack was how to approach mythological elements in a sort of real-world way. The big breakthrough creatively in thinking about the gods was that everything that is now explained by science was once supernatural. Lightning, thunder, earthquakes, volcanoes... people are literally seeing gods everywhere; not even the evidence of gods, they’re seeing the actions of gods.”

“I don’t want to say too much about it beyond indicating that yes, the evidence of the supernatural is all around these people. It’s very much part of their lives,” he continued. “And I think it’s quite a lot of fun to tap into that.”

Leftist iconoclasts have also been trying to destroy The Odyssey for some time. One of their more prominent attacks was a translation by Emily Wilson that wokifies Homer’s epic. In fact, Wilson claimed she was intentionally trying to make “visible the cracks in the patriarchal fantasy” with her translation.

NEXT: 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Actor Robert Picardo Claims Negative Fan Reviews Are Created By Bots