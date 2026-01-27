Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
1h

I was never going to watch it anyway. Between Zendumpster and real life monster Ellen Page, it ws clear that this is not targeted towards me, and that's a shame, because I love both The Iliad and The Odyssey. Nolan blew it this time.

Reply
Share
sleepdeprived_bear's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear
1h

I hope Hollywood loses money and the classical translations of The Iliad and the Odyssey become more popular. After enduring parts of Disney Star Wars and avoiding The 'Rangz' of Power, my appreciation for the source material got stronger. So, in a bizarre way I am grateful for these fools that weaken themselves while reminding me of what drew me into the old stories that I still cherish as man who just entered middle age.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture