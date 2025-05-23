Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
May 23, 2025

A woke garbage show being cancelled is a cause for celebration.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
May 23, 2025

During casting I knew it was going to be a DEI Luciferian mess.

Flush it.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture