The Walt Disney Company did not mention its racial and sexist hiring program, Reimagine Tomorrow, in its most recent 2024 SEC 10-K report; however, it still is pushing various other DEI programs.

In Disney’s 2024 SEC 10-K report, there is no mention of Reimagine Tomorrow under its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion section.

The program had previously been mentioned in its 2023 10-K report with Disney stating, “Reimagine Tomorrow, which is the Company’s digital destination for amplifying underrepresented voices and features some of Disney’s DE&I commitments and actions.”

The most recent report does not feature this bullet point at all, but it does still feature a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion section.

It is unclear what this means, but Stefan Padfield, the director of the Free Enterprise Project for the National Center for Public Policy Research shared his belief that it could be dropping the program altogether albeit he does indicate it could mean Disney is attempting to hide the program.

He told Fox Business, “Disney dropping [Reimagine Tomorrow] from their DEI section could mean they're walking back their DEI investments, or it could signal they're hiding them. Either they recognize that more litigation is coming, or it could be part of a vibe shift.”

The website for the program is still active and it still states that it’s goal is to “broad access and diversity in our industry by adopting inclusion standards across Disney General Entertainment* and live-action Studio productions by the end of 2022, with the goal of advancing representation in front of and behind the camera, in marketing and more.”

If you recall, Reimagine Tomorrow was exposed back in 2020 by Christopher Rufo where he shared multiple leaked clips from a corporate retreat revealing how embedded the DEI agenda had become at The Walt Disney Company.

In one clip, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Diversity & Inclusion Manager Vivian Ware shared how she was removing gendered language from the parks.

Ware stated, “We’re in the process of changing over those recorded messages, and so many of you are probably familiar when we brought the fireworks back to the Magic Kingdom, we no longer say, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,’ We say, ‘Dreamers of all ages.’”

“So I love the fact that it’s opened up the creativity, the opportunity for our cast members to look at that. We have our cast members working with merchandise, working with food and beverage, working with all of our guest-facing areas, where perhaps we want to create that magical moment with our cast members, with our guests,” she said.

Ware concluded, “And we don’t want to just assume because someone might be, in our interpretation, may be presenting as female, that they may not want to be called ‘princess.’ So, let’s think differently about how do we really engage with our guests in a meaningful and inclusive way that makes it magical and memorable for everyone.”

In another clip, Disney’s Television Animation Executive Producer Latoya Raveneau revealed she’s been injecting a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” into the shows she works on.

She said during the Reimagine Tomorrow conference, “In my little pocket of Proud Family Disney TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming. Meredith Roberts and our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

She added, “Maybe it was that way in the past, but I guess something must have happened in the last, they are turning it around, they’re going hard, and then like all that momentum that I felt, that sense of ‘I don’t have to be afraid to let’s have these two characters kiss in the background.’ I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness. If you see anything queer in the show — no one would stop me, and no one was trying to stop me.”

This move comes in the wake of President Donald Trump signing an executive order titled “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.”

In the order President Donald Trump observed that “critical and influential institutions of American society, including the Federal Government, major corporations, financial institutions, the medical industry, large commercial airlines, law enforcement agencies, and institutions of higher education have adopted and actively use dangerous, demeaning, and immoral race- and sex-based preferences under the guise of so-called ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI) or ‘diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility’ (DEIA) that can violate the civil-rights laws of this Nation.”

He also charged, “I further order all agencies to enforce our longstanding civil-rights laws and to combat illegal private-sector DEI preferences, mandates, policies, programs, and activities.”

In a section specifically aimed at the private sector, it states, “The heads of all agencies, with the assistance of the Attorney General, shall take all appropriate action with respect to the operations of their agencies to advance in the private sector the policy of individual initiative, excellence, and hard work identified in section 2 of this order.”

The first part of this is a report that will be submitted to the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy that will "contain recommendations for enforcing Federal civil-rights laws and taking other appropriate measures to encourage the private sector to end illegal discrimination and preferences, including DEI.”

This report will include a plan whereby “each agency shall identify up to nine potential civil compliance investigations of publicly traded corporations, large non-profit corporations or associations, foundations with assets of 500 million dollars or more, State and local bar and medical associations, and institutions of higher education with endowments over 1 billion dollars”

It also will include litigation that would be potentially appropriate for Federal lawsuits, intervention, or statements of interest; and potential regulatory action and sub-regulatory guidance.”

The Walt Disney Company is already facing a legal battle. America First Legal filed an EEOC complaint and requested a commissioner charge against The Walt Disney Company due to “illegal employment practices of The Walt Disney Company and its subsidiaries (‘Disney’) in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 42 U.S.C. § 2000e-2.”

The complaint specifically asserts, “Disney admits and affirms that it knowingly and intentionally uses race, color, sex, or national origin as motivating factors in its employment practices.”

It cites the standards found on Disney’s Reimagine Tomorrow website.

What do you make of Disney dropping Reimagine Tomorrow from its Form 10-K?

