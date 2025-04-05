Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Apr 5, 2025

It is somewhat fitting. Star Trek was pushing for progressivism since its creation and this is the end result of that. Roddenberry should've been alive to see where space socialism leads.

Reply
Share
1 reply
AJ's avatar
AJ
Apr 6, 2025

I'm not a paid member, and I'm not going to pay just to comment on a paid article -- especially when the "article" in question is just a scummy paid add that Fandom Pulse *NEVER* should have taken. I thought guys like Arroz and Trent were at least nominally Christian or at least in favor of fighting a good fight, but literal days after having an article from a men's fiction author about how garbage writing like "Trailer Park Elves" is destroying real fiction, they TAKE MONEY from the authors of that series.

From the top of the (paid access only) article giving a glowing review/interview of Trailer Park Elves:

"Fandom Pulse

Apr 05, 2025∙ Paid"

How can we take you seriously when you contradict yourselves, and your previously published work, so readily? I'm starting to think you all are a sham.

Reply
Share
3 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture