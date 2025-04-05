The Roddenberry Foundation is losing it on Facebook, posting cringy messages about diversity and birth control as the company sullies the name of Gene Roddenberry and Star Terk in the name of extreme leftist identity politics.

Star Trek as a brand has been in the dumps for a long time since shows like Star Trek: Discovery changed the idea of the show from exploring strange new worlds to exploring strange new genders. Rumors of mass firings have been circulating around Paramount, including a potential removal of Alex Kurtzman, the architect of modern Trek who pushed the franchise in this direction.

The Gene Roddenberry Foundation is a charitable organization spearheaded by Gene Roddenberry’s son, Rod, founded in 2010 as an organization talking about tackling big problems like world hunger. While a good idea on its surface, as many non-profits go, instead of focusing on innovation and scientific achievements that could actually help with people’s lives, it’s descended into talk of “inclusivity” and evil gender ideology politics.

This year, the organization has been going full tilt on their Facebook page.

On April 2, they posted about First Contact Day, a fictional event in the Star Trek universe where Earth came into contact with the Vulcans in the interest of diplomacy. Like most leftists, they twisted the idea of friendly diplomatic relations into a post about gender ideology, saying, “As First Contact Day nears, we're reflecting on the Roddenberry Foundation's belief in unity through diversity. We envision a future where differences are celebrated, and collaboration bridges all divides. How are you fostering understanding and connection in your community this week? It can be as simple as grabbing lunch with that co-worker you never interact with. Let us know in the comments! #UnityThroughDiversity #Collaboration #CelebrateDifferences #CommunityConnection #FosteringUnderstanding #DiversityInclusion #BuildingBridges

”

The image is a poorly photoshopped collage with a lot of black people, and oddly pride flags and a man pretending to be a woman in full drag. How this would be of any help to the world is a mystery, and it appears as if the foundation is using its resources for nonsense political posts instead of trying to do things you would expect like stave off world hunger or cure cancer.

On April 3rd, the organization then pushed a bizarre message about trying to stop humans from reproducing with an evil message about contraception. They said, “Yeah, we’re going there. Gene Roddenberry was never afraid to tackle taboos, which is why Star Trek covered the topic of contraceptives early on, with Captain Kirk offering birth control access to the people of Gideon. Later iterations of Star Trek like DS9 depicted hormonal contraceptives not only as widely accessible in Starfleet, but available regardless of gender! As we pursue the medical advancements of the Star Trek future, The Roddenberry Foundation is tackling the question of access altogether. Financial, political, and social barriers have prevented 164 million women around the world from getting the contraceptives they want, and it’s not just in the Global South. U.S. lawmakers and courts are preventing women from accessing reproductive healthcare, including many forms of birth control. The Roddenberry Foundation is proud to fund organizations like OkaySo and Global Fund for Women, which are furthering equality for all by making reproductive healthcare more accessible.

”

Naturally, the organization also virtue signaled for Trans Day of Visibility, “If a Klingon can understand and respect nuance in gender, why can’t we? For nearly 60 years, Star Trek has taught us to celebrate our differences and not shy away from the unknown. As trans lives are increasingly under attack, The Roddenberry Foundation proudly continues to support activists, leaders, and disruptors improving human rights for all. Our fellowship program includes trans activists from organizations such as TACT, Transgender Legal and Education Defense Fund, and Queens of the Castro. This #TransDayofVisibility, we affirm our commitment to helping trans people live long and prosper.

”

It's beyond insane that charitable organizations can act as political arms of the extreme left without helping any legitimate causes like this. Many organizations have full staff members who post messages on social media like this and are paid handsome salaries for doing almost no work. Clearly, it’s a corrupt system to be “tax-exempt” and needs to be overhauled to end this kind of abuse of charity.

What do you think of the Gene Roddenberry Foundation sullying the name of Star Trek by promoting extreme leftist causes? Leave a comment and let us know.

