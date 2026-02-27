The Pokémon Company celebrated Pokémon Day by sharing a first look at two new upcoming games Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves.

During its Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents presentation in its final update the company shared a trailer for the two games that will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2027.

The game will allow players to explore a number of windswept islands and the vast ocean surrounding them.

Within the trailer, it showed off two unique Pikachu. In a blog post it was revealed that their names are Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu. It’s unclear what role they will play in the games.

The trailer also showed off both games’ new starter Pokémon. They are the clumsy Bean Chick Pokémon Browt, the guileless and friendly Puppy Pokémon Pombon, and the intelligent Water Gecko Pokémon Gecqua.

Additionally, the blog post shared that players will be able to wear different outfits depending on which version of the game they decide to play.

Finally, at the end of the trailer it appeared to hint that there might be underwater exploration available in the game as the camera dove beneath a body of water to follow an underwater trailer teaming with water-type Pokémon like Krabby, Frillish, Wailord, Lumineon, and Tynamo.

