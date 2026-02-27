Sycophants for James Gunn’s DC Universe are not happy about Paramount purchasing Warner Bros. Discovery after Netflix bowed out.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Paramount revealed that it “submitted a revised bid of $31 per share all cash.”

A day later on Thursday, February 26th, Netflix announced “that it has declined its offer for Warner Bros.” The company explained. “At the price required to match Paramount Skydance's latest offer, the deal is no longer financially attractive, so we are declining to match the Paramount Skydance bid.”

Following this news multiple people on the DCULeaks subreddit bemoaned the news. One wrote, “Truly worst case scenario and I knew we’d end up here. [Expletive] the Ellisons.”

Another posted, “Yup, we’ve been living in the worst timeline for awhile now so I just knew this would end up happening because the worst [expletive] consistently happens in this timeline we’re in. [Expletive] is depressing as [expletive].

“Bad for DC fans,” wrote another. “Even worse news for the USA or even the world as a whole. I thought the day after the 2024 election it’d have long lasting negative impacts. Yeah what’s happened over the last 13 months and what it means for the future.”

One simply posted, “RIP James Gunn’s DCU.”

“It was fun being here with y’all for these last two years, and I look forwards to celebrating these last few DC Studios drops, but once the ink dries on this I’m out of anything that has to do with WB,” posted one individual. “[Expletive] fascism.”

Another wrote, “DCU is done. It is killed this news.”

Still another posted, “gg the fascists are now one step closer to winning.”

Similar sentiments were shared in the DCComics subreddit. One wailed, “They’re going to making [Superman] start saying ‘… and the American way!’ again, aren’t they?”

“I actually feel numb,” posted one. “DC’s always been one of my biggest passions in the world & knowing the [expletive] Ellisons/Saudis now own it… [expletive] everyone who let this happen.”

Another posted, “I need people to understand that movies are [expletive] if this happens. Not just DC movies either. A LOT of writers may end up jumping ship too if it ends up affecting the comics. This will be terrible for entertainment in general.”

It is unclear exactly why these individuals have these ideas in their heads. Skydance Media has put out a number of woke films over the last couple of years including the race-swapped Snake Eyes and Without Remorse films as well as Terminator Dark Fate the Natalie Portman led Annihilation, Ghosted starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, and Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard franchise.

Furthermore, the company did not scrap the ultra woke Starfleet Academy series after it took control of Paramount.

