The Pokémon Company issued a response to the White House using the company’s latest game Pokémon Pokopia as a meme to promote making America great again.

On March 5th, The White House shared a Pokémon Pokopia meme that saw the phrase “make america great again” emblazoned over the upcoming game.

It was captioned, “MAGA” with American flag and lightning bolt emojis.

In response to this meme, The Pokémon Company spokeswoman Sravanthi Dev told Time Magazine, “We are aware of recent social content that includes imagery associated with our brand. We were not involved in its creation or distribution, and no permission was granted for the use of our intellectual property.”

She added, “Our mission is to bring the world together, and that mission is not affiliated with any political viewpoint or agenda.”

Except the company has affiliated itself with political viewpoints and agendas. Back in 2020, the company made it abundantly clear it supported the divisive Black Lives Matter movement. It posted on social media, “#BlackLivesMatter.”

It added in an attached image, “Here at The Pokémon Company International, we believe in friendship, inclusivity, and equity. These are values that anchor the Pokémon brand. There is no place for oppression within our community.”

“We stand in solidarity with our Black employees, fans, and families who continue to be impacted by systemic racism and senseless violence,” the company stated. “We will be making a $100,000 donation to the NAACP and a $100,000 donation to Black Lives Matter. Our commitment to you is ongoing, and our support will be as well. We believe that Black Lives Matter.”

Additionally, on the company’s corporate website it pledges itself to the woke ideology of diversity and inclusion.

It states, “TPCi is committed to upholding its culture dedicated to inclusivity, which constantly celebrates diverse perspectives—where voices are heard, and every employee can be their authentic self. We maintain a safe environment grounded in respect and civility for all.”

To that point it has various Employee Resource Groups based on race, sexuality, and sex. The company’s LGBTQ+ resource group is described as working “with leaders and departments to promote inclusion at all levels, including initiatives related to engagement, talent acquisition, professional development, and community-building.”

In 2023, the company announced it was funding pride parades in Seattle and London. It posted on LinkedIn, “Pride is about celebration, love, and community. We are proud to collaborate with The Rainbow Gym, an Employee Resource Group (ERG) at The Pokémon Company International supporting our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, to be an official sponsor of Seattle Pride and Pride in London this year. Bringing people together is at the core of our company mission and we look forward to walking together in Pride in the cities our offices and many employees call home.”

The Seattle Pride event is infamous for people exposing themselves publicly and violating various indecency laws. In fact, during the 2023 event numerous men on bicycles exposed themselves to people in the crowd.

The Pokémon Company has a history of affiliating itself with political viewpoints and agendas that work to tear people apart.

