In a dramatic turn of events that has reignited passions among Minecraft enthusiasts, the source code for the game’s beloved PS3 Edition from 2014 was leaked online by a disgruntled former employee

After Mojang, the parent company of Minecraft, was bought by Microsoft, fans were suspicious that their favorite game would be turned into a bloated, poorly managed, and microtransaction-filled game.

The fans weren’t left destitute at the time. They were promised that the original game, now known as Minecraft Java Edition, would be free of microtransactions and managed by the original company. For a while, this worked.

Minecraft was divested into three versions: the original, now Java Edition, the console editions developed by 4J Studios, and Pocket Edition, first developed by Mojang and then by Microsoft. Both Java and console editions were almost entirely free of any microtransactions. It was a one-time purchase for a functioning game. Pocket Edition, however, was not free of microtransactions and didn’t run well. It was a terribly running mobile game that Microsoft was moving to be the flagship version of Minecraft because it could run on anything and be filled with microtransactions.

And, earlier in February, Minecraft released a woke and degenerate black history month DLC that was quickly rejected by fans and majorly backfired on Microsoft because many children began killing and torturing the in-game civil rights leaders.

This was all well and good at the time, though. Those on Consoles had a version of the game that ran well, and computer players could play Java Edition. This all changed in 2019 when the console Editions were discontinued and replaced with Pocket Edition, now known as Bedrock Edition. Microsoft had killed the beloved console versions so they could achieve brand synergy and insert microtransactions into the most popular form of the game.

The console community slowly died out as their versions of the game ceased to be updated and became increasingly inaccessible. Console players were forced onto Bedrock Edition as the alternative that Microsoft wanted to replace the console editions of the game. But Bedrock was buggy and full of microtransactions.

This was the state of the community for the last six years as Minecraft became a more bloated game with cash-grab spinoffs and buttons for the marketplace and spending money getting conspicuously bigger than even the settings button. Microsoft was truly showing that all that they cared about was money. When you shrink a basic feature of the game in favor of microtransactions, it means that you hate the consumers and only care about money.

Then, on February 28th, everything changed when a disgruntled ex-4J Studios employee leaked the game's source code onto 4chan in a post saying, “Because Microsoft has ruined a beautiful game.”

The news quickly broke on X that the source code for Minecraft PS3 Edition in 2014 had leaked. This was quickly followed by modders sharing, copying, reading, and even modding the files.

The Minecraft modding community quickly got the game up and running on PC as a fully functioning game, now dubbed by the community as Minecraft Windows Edition. The release of the Minecraft source code files has led to an old, nearly inaccessible version of the game being free and available to fans and modders alike.

Neither Microsoft nor Mojang has responded to date as of March 4th, 2026.

450 pages of classic superhero storytelling that puts character first. The Flying Sparks Omnibus collects the complete saga of Meta-Girl — the kind of cape comic the mainstream forgot how to make. Sign up to get your copy.

NEXT: Pop Culture Pundit Grace Randolph Praises ‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ As A Progressive Show After Race-Swapping Ser Bennis