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Zoro's avatar
Zoro
5h

Honestly, having been a stripper would be less defamatory than a dominatrix. The self-own is insane.

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Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
6h

Public figures have a harder go of winning defamation claims. She made herself a public figure. It is a shut up & leave me alone move, by legal threat. But, who knows what a judge & jury would buy these days.

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