Maegan Chen posted a thread on X early Saturday morning threatening legal action against YouTube commentator Nerdrotic (Gary Buechler), saying he has repeatedly told his 284,000 subscribers that she is a Las Vegas stripper. To understand why this is funny, some background helps.

Chen entered public life in 2020 when the New York Post ran a splashy story about her pregnancy with Nathan Hamill, Mark Hamill’s son. The headline: “Luke... I am your grandchild.” The Post described her as a “busty brunette” who worked as a model, lived in Las Vegas, and had met Nathan on Tinder. She told the Post that Mark Hamill personally told her she “shouldn’t bring a child into the world that nobody wants,” that his wife Marilou set up an abortion consultation in London without asking Chen what she wanted, and that Nathan texted her “if you keep it, we won’t hang out anymore.” She shared the texts with reporters. She filed a paternity and child support suit in California court. She gave the whole thing to the tabloids.

This was not a woman hiding from attention.

Now, five years later, Nerdrotic makes a joke in his ongoing “cinematic universe” framing, and Chen is on X threatening attorneys. Her thread:

“Someone just sent me a video from @Nerdrotics, and apparently in his cinematic universe I’ve now been recast as a stripper, again. Fascinating considering I have quite literally never been one. Not once. Not even as a side quest.”

She then volunteered a detailed career history nobody requested:

“For the record, since we’re apparently doing unauthorized biographical fan fiction, yes, I was a dominatrix at one point, meaning I got paid to professionally humble men who, frankly sought it out. That chapter closed before I ever dated Nathan. At that time I was actually looking into trade school, which is a far less scandalous but infinitely more productive storyline. Post-Autumn, I pivoted into reality, teaching at a private school starting in 2018, working at a friend’s shop in 2020 while still working at the school, and because life apparently wasn’t already multidimensional enough, being a surrogate that same year.”

She is correcting the record, she says. The record she is correcting is a joke on a YouTube channel, offered to its audience of people who watch Nerdrotic specifically because they enjoy his jokes.

She continued, graciously acknowledging his existing vocabulary:

“Now if @Nerdrotics wants to hurl playground-tier insults and refer to me as a cunt, bitch, or retarded faggot, etc, that’s his prerogative and a reflection of his vocabulary ceiling.”

Then the threat:

“But repeatedly inventing a false narrative about me? That’s not commentary, that’s lazy and verifiably wrong. You’ve already had the decency to leave my daughter out of your Twitter ramblings, great, gold star, truly. Now extend that same energy to me and the rest of my life and stop speaking on things you clearly know nothing about. Because if this keeps up, the next person reaching out won’t be me, it’ll be an attorney, and I promise they’re significantly less patient.”

And the legal theory:

“For clarity, repeatedly stating to 284K YouTube viewers that I am a ‘Las Vegas stripper’ or just a ‘stripper’ when I am not is not commentary, it’s a false factual claim. Given that I work as a teacher, broadcasting that kind of misinformation at scale after it’s been denied is exactly how libel liability starts looking less theoretical and more documented. And as I don’t really engage or fuck with YouTube or streaming or whatever these channels are I’m just going to tag multiple people that replied and engaged.”

The Situation

Nerdrotic covers Hollywood hypocrisy and left-wing celebrity culture. Mark Hamill, who has spent years as one of Twitter’s most prolific progressive activists, is a natural and recurring target. The Hamill baby drama, which Chen herself put on the front page of the New York Post, became part of that coverage.

The stripper joke appears to be exactly what it looks like: a comedic exaggeration in a running bit, aimed at an audience that knows it’s a bit. Nerdrotic’s cinematic universe framing is not a Wikipedia entry. His viewers are not confused about Chen’s employment history.

Chen is correct on the narrow factual point. She was not a stripper. She was, by her own account in this thread, a dominatrix, a model, a teacher, and a surrogate, among other things. The distinction apparently matters to her.

What is harder to square is the posture. Chen went to the New York Post in 2020 with text messages, paternity claims, and quotes about the Hamill family’s private conversations. She put her pregnancy, her relationship, and the Hamill name into tabloid circulation herself. The idea that a YouTube commentator making jokes about the resulting circus is the party out of line requires some creative accounting.

Nerdrotic has not responded publicly. He will almost certainly address it on his channel, probably while being exactly as measured and restrained as his audience expects.

When genetic engineering nearly doomed the species, humanity made a desperate bargain: let the frontier do what nature intended. In a harsh universe, these cadets have to make impossible decisions. Read Space Fleet Academy today.

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