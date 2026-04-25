Disney May Have Packed the Avengers: Doomsday CinemaCon Room, And the Trade Press Is Calling It Out
The trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has not been released to the public. Nine days after CinemaCon closed, the footage shown to a Las Vegas trade room on April 16 still sits behind closed doors. In that time, the internet has generated fan recreations in LEGO bricks, breakdown videos built from attendee descriptions, and a growing question from inside the industry itself: was the rapturous reaction to that trailer real?