The Lord of the Rings might feature in a newly approved Universal Studios theme park in the United Kingdom.

The BBC reports that the UK government approved the construction of a Universal Studios theme park in Kempston Hardwick, close to Bedford.

Universal Studios states on its website that the plan is to “deliver an entertainment resort complex, featuring a world-class theme park with several themed lands, visitor accommodation, as well as a range of retail, dining and entertainment uses.”

In a letter announcing the park’s approval, the company also claimed that with the theme park’s construction “Universal is poised Universal is poised to become one of the region’s largest employers, creating 20,000 construction jobs and 8,000 permanent positions once operational, with approximately 80% of all jobs going to local workers.”

The BBC notes it could open by 2031 and is expected to attract more than 8 million visitors per year.

As for what the themed lands will be, the BBC shared that an anonymous source informed them it would include James Bond, Paddington, and The Lord of the Rings.

