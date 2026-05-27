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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
7h

Sounds more like Dicks & Mini-Nigs to me. Pure scam artist scum.

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NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
6h

POSSIBLE GOD NEWS!

Knowing exactly how vulnerable they are to TLG's (The Lego Group) shadow, Bricks & Minifigs Corporate (led by CEO Ammon McNeff) has shifted heavily into damage control. In their official BAM Salem Statement, corporate heavily emphasized how much they "love the LEGO® community" and begged the public to stop targeting independent local store owners who had nothing to do with the Salem lockout. They are terrified of the public fallout because they know that if the community pressure gets loud enough to disrupt TLG's bottom line, the hammer will drop.

B&M is walking a very fine line here and they'd be fools NOT to try and settle this immediately. For full transparency I too am a huge LEGO collector with easily over $100K worth of sets and extra bricks. I am aware of the B&M chain and the CEO is being very foolish right now simply to try and retain a highly valuable LEGO collection. That said, $200K is not worth the damage this could end up causing B&M if they keep acting the way they have. From what i can tell there's not a small amount of unhappy LEGO fans talking about this and B&M's business model is %100 dependent on those die hard LEGO people to make money.

This CEO is risking his entire business over something that is in truth worth les than what he could lose if not careful.

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