A YouTuber named Reckless Ben says he has uncovered what he describes as a sprawling web of corporate theft, police indifference, and legal intimidation — all centered on Legos.

The story, which has since gone viral, involves a man whose father spent years building what Reckless Ben claims is the world’s largest Lego Star Wars collection, estimated at around $200,000 in value. According to the video, the collection was stolen, and the collector doesn’t even know it happened. His son Brian reached out to Reckless Ben because, as the YouTuber covering the story puts it, “he has no clue how to break this news to his dad.”

The company at the center of it all is Bricks and Minifigs, a franchise chain widely regarded within the Lego community as the gold standard for selling collections. “Even me, a drooling crow-magnon man who is not deep into the Lego community, I’ve heard of Bricks and Minifigs,” the YouTuber said.

According to Reckless Ben’s account as described in the video, Brian approached a Bricks and Minifigs franchise to sell his father’s collection on consignment. The scale was staggering. “This was a store’s worth of inventory,” Brian says in the footage. “That store that day was nothing but my dad’s collection — all the shelves filled. They had to bring in extra shelves and filled the whole party room with shelves.”

A contract was drawn up stipulating the Legos remained the family’s property, with the store taking a percentage of each sale. The franchise owner, a woman identified as Crystal, confirmed her husband had to leave the country for work-related reasons. Shortly after, according to the video, corporate informed her they were terminating her franchise agreement and moving to install a new owner, and they wanted her out immediately.

Crystal, the YouTuber says, saved all the security camera footage from that night. On that footage, according to the account, corporate can be seen telling her they are taking over the business — and critically, confirming they are also taking on the consignments, including Brian’s collection. “That means that they are legally taking on the responsibility of Brian’s Legos,” the YouTuber said. “At least as I understand it, that’s how it seems to be. I mean, how do you possibly wiggle your way out of that one? That’s pretty indefensible. It’s right there on camera.”

With Crystal gone and corporate in control, Brian reached out to inquire about his collection and the money owed. Things soured quickly. According to the YouTuber’s account of Brian’s description, the new store owner crossed his arms and delivered what amounts to a legal threat: that any lawsuit would be dragged out until it cost Brian more than the collection was worth. “He let the mask slip,” the YouTuber said. “He let the evil out.”

Brian’s father had health problems. An expensive, multi-year legal battle was not an option. Meanwhile, the store’s social media began filling up with posts about the vintage Star Wars Lego sets — the ones Brian says they still haven’t been paid for. “It feels like they are just gloating,” the YouTuber said. “Just openly mocking Brian and his father’s collection.”

Word spread. A group of YouTubers picked up the case and began working to help Brian recover his collection or his money. Then, according to the video, Bricks and Minifigs threatened legal action against them. They stopped. “Bricks and Minifigs knows that they can just bully anyone that tries to expose them with frivolous lawsuits,” Reckless Ben says in his video.

Ben drove 16 hours to the store with his crew, wearing glasses equipped with a recording device. He asked about Brian’s collection. The employee, according to the YouTuber’s account, immediately told him to leave, then called police claiming harassment, after what Ben describes as a two-sentence exchange. “He’s just mentioned Brian’s Legos and asked what’s the deal with all of that, and she instantly starts playing this card,” the YouTuber said.

The store directed Ben to corporate. Corporate directed him back to the store. Nobody would take responsibility.

Eventually Ben reached the store owner by phone, presented the contract, and was told: “Are you stupid? Are you an idiot?” Police arrived. The officer trespassed Ben from the location for life. “The police officer literally didn’t care at all that the store just stole $200,000 worth of Legos,” Ben says in the footage. “For some reason, he made it seem like I was the bad guy.”

The YouTuber, a self-described connoisseur of police body cam footage, found the officer’s behavior unusual. “In instances of someone being trespassed, I’ve usually seen a conversation about what was your purpose here. He’s trying to explain they took this from my friend. And instead of answering that question, he’s just like, ‘Nope, you’ve just got to leave.’”

Ben then went directly to Bricks and Minifigs CEO Ammon McNeff. According to the video, McNeff denied knowing who Brian was. Ben pulled up the store’s own social media — posts showcasing Brian’s vintage Star Wars collection, describing its value, and essentially advertising it. McNeff, according to the account, dismissed it and had Ben removed. “Get the hell out of here,” Ben says he was told. “Don’t know what you’re talking about. If you come back, you’ll be arrested.”

Through an employee contact, Ben eventually reached store owner Josh by phone. Josh said he would return the Legos on one condition: a written apology from Brian, removal of all negative posts, and only positive reviews going forward.

Brian refused. “I walked in there with the best of intentions,” Brian says in the footage. “I want it back. And they’ve done nothing but lie and make my life a living hell over this. I’ve gone through nine months of anxiety, stress, hospital, medication-taking types of burden. I am not apologizing to this person.”

The YouTuber sided with Brian. “To be the insufferable person who is knowingly engaging in this shadiness — I’ll call it shadiness, but I think it’s far harsher than that — and then demanding that the guy representing his father, who is medication-ridden, who is not in the best of health, and only wanted to sell the collection to help with their living situation, is actually the bad guy here — is just completely crazy.”

Ben tested whether the apology demand was genuine by creating a deepfake video of Brian apologizing, using a friend’s voice synced to Brian’s image. Josh, according to the account, accepted it warmly. Then stalled for weeks. Then claimed the Legos were simply gone. “These are just actual degenerate scammers, allegedly,” the YouTuber said.

With a full lawsuit financially out of reach, attorneys quoted Brian $60,000 to $70,000 just for an injunction, given the previous owner had relocated internationally, Ben landed on small claims court. Low cost. Fast judgment. No corporate legal army required.

Bricks and Minifigs didn’t respond. Ben won by default judgment. One day later, according to the video, the store permanently closed.

“At first it did feel kind of cool that our plan worked so well it completely shut them down,” Ben says. “But pretty quickly it sunk in that we are not the winners here. The only winners today is Bricks and Minifigs. Now there’s absolutely no way to hold this store liable for what they did.”

The store closed so fast it didn’t update its Google listing. Customers arrived expecting an open shop and left negative reviews about the locked doors — unaware of the months of events behind them.

Ben put a sign outside.

It went viral.

Brian and his father have not been paid. The collection is unaccounted for. The franchise location is closed but Bricks and Minifigs as a corporation continues operating. According to the YouTuber, Ben’s investigation continues — a second part exists behind a Patreon paywall, and a teaser suggests Ben and his crew end up in handcuffs at some point.

None of the claims in this article have been independently verified. They derive from Reckless Ben’s YouTube investigation and the commentary YouTuber covering it. Bricks and Minifigs has not publicly responded to the allegations as described in the video.

What do you think about this situation?

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