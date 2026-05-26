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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
5h

Woo! Glad I didn't write it.

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Ernesto Morales's avatar
Ernesto Morales
4h

My top question is, does it have the morals? The good vs. evil dichotomy, and the protagonist who stand in the light and defeat said evil? Even if the movie doesn't move the characters that much or has a lower scale, what matters to me is that good trumps evil, and that that lesson is a good one for the kids that watch the movie and for the adults alike.

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