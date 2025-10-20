Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom refers to Zelda’s fairy companion in the game as “their.”

A screenshot of the game provided to Fandom Pulse shows that in one of the game’s menus Tri is referred to as “their.”

Specifically, the game reads, “Power Tri has received from their friends, now at the highest possible level.”

Additionally, in the game’s adventure log towards the beginning of the game it reads, “The inside of the rift is connected to the Still World. Tri says they can sense their friends farther into the Still World here.”

Unfortunately, this is not at all surprising. Back in June it was revealed that the company made the customizable Mii avatars genderless.

X user CentroLeaks shared a screenshot and noted, “The style you select for your Mii might be reflected as a specific gender in some software.”

Additionally, Nintendo of America sponsored the Seattle Pride Parade where men on bicycles exposed themselves to children and it also had job listings for localizers stating that employees will have “awareness of culturalization- and DE&I related topics.”

Furthermore, Nintendo turned the character of Vivian transgender in its remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

This use of pronouns appears to be firmly rooted in gender ideology, which aims to remove the distinctions between men and women and push the lie that men can become women and vice versa.

It has no place in video games especially those that are aimed at children 10 and above. The game is rated E10 or Everyone 10+ by ESRB. Nintendo should alter the dialogue to either refer to the fairy as a male or a female.

