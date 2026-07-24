Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is getting the full Hall H treatment today, cast and creative team on stage, “exclusive sneak peeks,” a look at “what’s next in the Avatar universe.” The film streams globally on Paramount+ this Saturday, July 25. Getting to this point took a leak, an arrest, a demotion from theaters to streaming, and a nearly complete overhaul of its voice cast, and it’s landing in front of an audience that’s already spent months souring on the franchise before a single official frame aired.

The finished film circulated online in full months before its intended release, racking up millions of views and even cracking Letterboxd’s “popular this week” list, a ranking usually reserved for films people paid to see. The leak escalated into a criminal matter: a suspect was arrested in Singapore in connection with it. Cast and crew have spent the months since publicly pleading with fans to stop watching and sharing. Toph voice actress Michaela Jill Murphy asked fans directly to “stop talking about it, and stop sharing things about it.” Animator Julia Schoel was more pointed, writing that the team “worked on the Aang movie for years with the expectation that we’d get to celebrate all of our hard work in theaters,” only to watch that moment get stolen and scattered across the internet before release. Co-creator Bryan Konietzko later posted his own frustration, saying he was “dealing with messes left over by thieves” while still fighting for the franchise behind the scenes.

The theatrical question compounds the damage. Paramount originally planned this as a big-screen event, then announced in December that it would move to Paramount+ instead, a decision Jane Wiseman, Paramount+’s Head of Originals, framed as making the platform “the exclusive streaming home” for the franchise. Fans read it as exactly what it was: a downgrade. Paramount then added a strange wrinkle on top of that decision. Limited theatrical tickets went on sale July 16, more than a week before the streaming premiere, specifically to make the film eligible for Academy Awards consideration. That’s a studio simultaneously telling audiences the film wasn’t worth a real theatrical run while still wanting the industry’s own voters to consider it a real film, an inconsistency nobody at Paramount has had to explain out loud yet.

Layer a recasting controversy on top of all of it. Every major role got new voice actors except Dee Bradley Baker, who returns as Appa and Momo. Konietzko and DiMartino have defended the choice as a deliberate effort to better match voice actors’ ethnic backgrounds to their characters, and the new cast, Eric Nam as Aang, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko, Dionne Quan as Toph, plus Dave Bautista as new villain Tagah, is stacked with recognizable names. That doesn’t erase how much has already had to be explained away before the movie even streams: a leak, an arrest, a platform downgrade, an awards-eligibility loophole, and an almost entirely new cast standing in for characters audiences have known for two decades.

None of this exists in isolation either. It’s landing the same summer Netflix’s own live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, a completely separate project, watched Season 2 drop 59% in viewership from Season 1, while reigniting a casting controversy that traces all the way back to backlash over the franchise’s original 2010 Shyamalan film. Whether or not casual fans keep the three separate Avatar controversies straight, the cumulative effect is the same: this is a franchise currently generating more headlines about what’s gone wrong than what’s actually good.

That’s the audience walking into today’s Hall H panel and Saturday’s release: not a fresh, excited fanbase discovering something new, but one that’s already seen the whole movie for free months ago, watched its theatrical release get quietly downgraded and then partially restored for awards purposes, and spent the summer arguing about a different Avatar project entirely. Paramount is putting its full Comic-Con weight behind a film that’s already lost the one thing a premiere is supposed to deliver: the element of surprise.

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