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Harry Nuckels's avatar
Harry Nuckels
2h

Desperately trying to throw #$@% to stick to the wall, nothing needs to make sense--as long as they produce the remaining seasons of slop to avoid paying a kill fee to Tolkien's estate...

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Jack Be Nimble's avatar
Jack Be Nimble
2h

Still won't watch it.

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