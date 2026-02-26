Jacob Suggs, the co-host of That’s Just Crait! podcast and a defender of The Last Jedi, attempted to dunk on the film’s critics by claiming they’ve been consistent with their criticisms over the last 10 years.

For seemingly the better part of this year, there have been a number of The Last Jedi defenders trying to convince people that the film is good. One such individual is X user SCentralized, who made no argument, but simply said, “It’s a good damn movie. You can shut up.”

LucasSWGirl replied with a number of questions, “What was your favourite part? When Luke tossed his father’s saber? When he gave up on his friends, or tried to kill his nephew? When Leia flew through space? Or the pointless Casino sub plot? What about killing off the main villain? Or was it this...”

In response to this, Suggs attempted to dunk by claiming these have been consistent criticisms of the film for the past decade. Not only does he claim that the criticisms have been consistent, he posits that these consistent criticisms make the film “great.”

He wrote, “I really think it proves just how great of a movie The Last Jedi actually is when its biggest haters are still using the same ridiculous nitpicks from 2017 in a sad attempt to critique it nearly a decade later.”

These aren’t ‘nitpicks.’ They are foundational betrayals of character, logic, and legacy that fans have rightly refused to forget.

Denying that fact by spinning eight-plus years of the same valid objections into “proof” of The Last Jedi’s supposed greatness is not clever defense. In reality it’s textbook denialism that only underscores how deeply those flaws still sting.

Far from vindicating the movie, the unchanging nature of the backlash confirms it as a permanent rupture in the Star Wars legacy, one that no amount of cope or selective memory can heal.

Fandom Pulse is reader-supported independent journalism. Paid subscribers get exclusive scoops and investigative reporting daily.

Experience Jon Del Arroz’s The Saga of the Nano Templar series, where elite warrior Templar Drin, wielding lethal nanotech, turns his back on the galactic empire’s endless holy wars after grappling with the true price of “justice”—only to crash-land on a harsh desert planet dominated by tyrannical aliens who enslave its inhabitants.

This gripping military sci-fi saga delivers relentless battles, themes of redemption, and unflinching faith amid overwhelming evil, offering the explosive action and moral weight that fans of Star Wars and Warhammer 40K will love.

NEXT: Harry Potter FanFic Series Gets 7-Figure Movie Deal From Legendary