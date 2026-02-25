A Harry Potter fanfic series that imagined Voldemort winning and turning Hermione Granger into a surrogate for Draco Malfoy has received a 7-figure movie deal from Legendary.

According to Borys Kit at The Hollywood Reporter, Legendary bought the movie rights to Alchemised, which was originally a Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger work of fanfiction titled Manacled written by SenLinYu, a gender ideology activist, who uses they/them pronouns.

The fanfiction was taken out of print and reworked to become Alchemised. The story follows Helena Marino, a once-gifted alchemist and healer who fought as part of a resistance movement. However, in the months leading up to her capture she suffered memory loss. While Resistance records claims she was insignificant the new ruling class of corrupt guild families and depraved necromancers believes she might be part of some final gambit of the Resistance.

They send her to the High Reeve’s estate where she is tortured through a process called transference where Kaine Ferron, the High Reeve invades her mind to try to unlock her hidden memories.

SenLinYu told THR, “I’m honored by Legendary’s incredible enthusiasm for the project and can’t wait to see the world of Paladia come to life.”

TikTokker Lori A. Waters explains Christians should avoid the book, “It romanticizes darkness: themes like rape, torture, human experimentation, cannibalism, and necrophilia just to name a few.”

“It desensitizes your spirit. If you consume this kind of content regularly you start to sear your conscience. You won’t be as sensitive to the promptings of the Holy Spirit. And you might not feel any convictions about reading this kind of thing,” she continued. “You will eventually dull or stifle the Spirit because you are not feeding it any spiritual food. You are giving it fleshly food.”

Next, she added, “It corrupts your imagination and after awhile it starts to distort your perception of people, love and God’s character.”

“It conflicts with Biblical commands, specifically, Philippians 4:8. We’re supposed to meditating that are pure, lovely, praiseworthy. And this book is none of these things,” she said. “And last but not least and probably the most important one to Christians is the fact is there is no redemption or hope in this story.”

Fandom Pulse is reader-supported independent journalism. Paid subscribers get exclusive scoops and investigative reporting daily.

Dive into The Immortal Edge by Jon Del Arroz where Imperial Special Agent Ayla Rin uncovers a deadly conspiracy tied to a revolutionary immortality spore held by ruthless space pirates, forcing her into a high-stakes race across the stars to stop sinister forces from erasing humanity forever.

NEXT: Rumor: Disney & Lucasfilm Believe 'The Mandalorian And Grogu' Super Bowl Ad Was A Dud