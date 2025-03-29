Fandom Pulse

Vox Day
Mar 29, 2025

Losers are always going to whine and cry. Email was tough on postmen too. Literally everyone who parrots that same stupid line about AI lacking soul and life simply underlines their techno-retardery.

Music and visual art are nothing but numbers. There is no life or soul in anything that can be perfectly reduced to numbers.

What AI does is force-multiply the talented, eliminate the hacks, and democratize the art.

Scott Waddell
Mar 29, 2025

Old man yells at digital cloud.

