Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lankester Merrin's avatar
Lankester Merrin
35m

"The Hobbit shouldn’t work by modern standards. The protagonist doesn’t defeat the antagonist."

I think he does, because the real antagonist is not Smaug. The dragon is a powerful agent of Morgoth and potentially a devastating weapon for Sauron. But the real enemy is pretty much what later Galadriel and Gandalf faced in LotR. They passed the test. And so did Bilbo.

Against all odds, Bilbo survived the adventure fit for the 1st Age of Middle-Earth, remained a hobbit and did not give into temptation, greed, ambition, pride and malice. His nature and faith in the simple life and eternal values outlasted all the evils thrown at him, even those slowly taking root among his friends, and he used all the simple goodness in him to drag back others from the precipice. He defeated a great antagonist indeed!

But it's true that in the current day and age, this would have been a much more up-hill battle with publishers than 90 years ago. Thankfully, Tolkien's publisher was wise enough to entrust his private review to his young son. Something that more publishers should do these days!

Incidentally, "elves" had a similar problem for Tolkien as "goblins". In the first versions of his mythos, Noldor Elves were called gnomes. And it actually was philologically correct!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture