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Rex
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I mostly agree, but I'd argue that you're off on a couple of points:

1) Most importantly, there's a psychological difference between actual importance and what we might call "cultural" importance. The Church in the Middle Ages was both; people were raised in the Catholic culture but they also filtered their entirely social and personal philosophy of life through their understanding of Church teachings. Almost everybody did this. Even though some took it more seriously than others, everyone recognized its "actual" importance.

By contrast, very few gamers today consider gaming on the same level of actuality. It's important to them, maybe very important, but only in a cultural way, much like people who go to church when they're attracted by how it makes them "feel". Sure, people will go to war (literally, sometimes) over things that are culturally important, but that's because those people aren't seeing the thing clearly. To these people, who believe nothing very strongly, gaming and other things they make into false idols don't bear the weight of their hopes and dreams, don't create and then focus their beliefs and philosophies. More likely, they *have* no long-terms hopes or dreams with any substance, and they'd roll their eyes at you if you talked about belief and philosophy in any meaningful way.

In other words, for modern society, the false idols we make of hobbies and materialistic things are cheap simulacra of actual importance, and the people know it because they still acknowledge that their lives are substantially empty, and their devotion to the idol is weak. Particularly crazy people might kill for it, but no one will die for it. These modern idols pale even in comparison to actual false idols of old, like the golden calf. At least people invested existential seriousness to those things; no one thinks gaming will meaningfully inform their purpose. They don't even think in those terms anymore.

2) Far less important, but your point about pricing seems entirely to disregard inflation. Adjusted for inflation, prices for gaming have remained steady or actually decreased for the same type of thing: comparing consoles to consoles, game purchase to game purchase. Sure, modern additions to the gaming ecosphere like season passes or DLC increase the cost to the individual gamer, but those have no comparison in earlier gaming. That's even without getting into what's being purchased objectively; even the most mid game today has far, far more content in its base release than a game from twenty years ago, and even the weakest new console outclasses the PS2 by orders of magnitude. The price for games doesn't tell us that gamers are being ever more sucked into an unaffordable situation where they devote enormous amounts of money into their new "god". If anything, gaming in this regard is at least partially a victim to larger market forces (that are also spiritually troubling, but for a different reason).

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