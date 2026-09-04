The White House website added a section called Arcade on Thursday featuring five free, low-resolution games built around different pieces of the Trump administration’s agenda, and the online reaction has been exactly as unhinged as you’d expect. “Build the Wall” turns border security into a Tetris knockoff where players stack wall sections to “protect the border from the coming horde.” “Rio Run” is a Snake clone where a border-czar-styled character patrols the Rio Grande scooping up crossers, who then follow behind in orange jumpsuits, tallying a running deportation count. “Supply Line” sorts school lunch items to Make America Healthy Again standards. “Flappy Bill” has a bald eagle carrying legislation across the National Mall, dodging obstacles. “Trump Savings Tycoon” has players catching falling cash and gold bars to fill their kids’ Trump Accounts, the newborn savings program that’s already enrolled more than 6 million children.

The White House announced the whole thing on social media with parody loading screens spoofing Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo startup animations, including one where the old Sega logo morphs into “MAGA.” The caption left nothing to interpretation: “CAN’T STOP WINNING. 🎮 Build the wall. Deport. Fill a Trump Account.”

Predictably, the internet had a full-blown aneurysm about it. One X user wrote: “OMG! This is EVIL! The White House has launched an online arcade gamifying the deportation of human beings. Stacking blocks in ‘Build the Wall’ or playing ‘Rio Run’ to round up migrants. Disgusting!” Another posted: “The games on this god forsaken website are some of the most depraved shit I’ve ever seen in my life. Shame on everyone who contributed to these. You have to be a truly sick person to both conceive of and make this shit.” A third managed to work in an actual historical reference: “Truly a pathetic and shameful moment in American history. If this doesn’t make you ashamed of this nation, you are a broken piece of shit.” And my personal favorite, from someone clearly very online and very committed to the bit: “Many thinkers spoke of the return of fascism in the 21st century, but none said it would come with a cringe aesthetic of 4chan memelord manchildren.”

Amerika Garcia Grewal, co-director of an immigrant advocacy group called the Frontera Federation, told AFP the games made her feel sick, adding: “They’ve been playing games with people’s lives for years, now they’ve made a video game of what they’re doing.”

Here’s the thing worth sitting with, though: this isn’t remotely the first time the White House has done something like this, and it’s not even close to the most graphic. This is an administration whose social media team has posted an ASMR-style video of shackles and deportation flight sounds captioned “ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight.” They’ve set actual deportation footage to Bananarama’s “Kiss Him Goodbye” and to the Jet2 holiday meme sound, captioned “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!” They’ve posted an AI-generated cartoon of a crying woman getting handcuffed. Compared to all of that, five pixel-art games that look like they were built for a 2013 mobile app store are, relatively speaking, tame. Nobody’s crying in these. Nobody’s in chains on a real tarmac. It’s Snake and Tetris with a political skin.

That’s exactly why the reaction reads as performance more than genuine new shock. The people calling this “the most depraved shit” they’ve ever seen were presumably already around for the ASMR shackle video and the crying AI Ghibli deportation cartoon, both of which generated the identical vocabulary of outrage: disgusting, sick, grotesque, ashamed. At some point the well of new adjectives for “old policy in new packaging” runs dry, and what’s left is the same five people copy-pasting the same five words at every single thing this White House posts, whether it’s an actual video of a real person in real shackles or a game where a cartoon eagle flies over the National Mall.

The administration clearly knows this, which is exactly why they keep doing it. A White House official told CNN back in November the plain quiet part out loud: “The website is informative in a lot of different ways, but it’s also a vehicle to push our message, and we’re able to weaponize it in a way that no other administration has been able to do.” Outrage is the product here, not a side effect. Every furious quote-tweet is another few hours of the story staying alive, which is the actual goal.

Is this really the fascist grotesquerie people are describing, or is it a free flash game about a policy that’s already public law, wrapped in retro pixel art specifically designed to make people who were already mad type the word “disgusting” one more time?

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