Fan speculation about a Firefly reunion is hitting its peak since the days of Serenity, with Nathan Fillion’s marketing campaign about to come to a climax with an announcement teased to come at Awesome Con on Sunday.

A couple of weeks ago, Fillion began posting to Instagram with different videos with cast members, cracking jokes, and making a variation of different “Are you ready?” “Is it time?” type of questions, where the other cast member would agree.

Speculation abounded over the last couple of weeks as to whether fans would finally be getting a full Firefly reunion, but notably absent was Alan Tudyk, who played the pilot Wash in the original show—but was infamously killed in the Serenity movies in one of the most controversial plot decisions of the show.

This week, Tudyk was confirmed for the project, as Fillion said in an Instagram video that he wouldn’t be doing it without him.

All o the actors confirmed so far are:

• Nathan Fillion

• Gina Torres

• Morena Baccarin

• Sean Maher

• Summer Glau

• Jewel Staite

• Adam Baldwin

• Alan Tudyk

Ron Glass, who played Book, cannot be in this because he sadly passed away in 2016. Also notably not being mentioned so far is creator Joss Whedon, who fell prey to the #MeToo craze several years back with allegations of misconduct on the set of multiple productions. His involvement might prove too toxic for Disney to want to deal with, which many fans have grumbled that the show wouldn’t be right without him writing.

So what could this announcement be?

One possibility is an animated film or a trilogy of animated movies. This would solve a couple of problems for Firefly, since it can be set in the past: the death of Wash in the universe and Ron Glass's death in real life. Babylon 5 recently made an animated film, The Road Home, which recast a few of the main characters with voices that sounded like the originals because so many of the actors had passed away, and it did fairly well for Warner Bros.

Beyond solving the death problems, it also makes it easier for the cast, who are involved in many different projects. They can record voices from their homes or other studios in short segments and turn them into an editor to complete a production quickly.

While fans might not like something that doesnt’ continue the story quite as much as a full new reunion, this is a viable option that is easy to make and would likely be profitable.

A full streaming series seems unlikely, as Nathan Fillion is in so much demand for different series and films that it would hamper his career. As the captain and lead, Firefly couldn’t really be done with him on a limited basis.

As they’re now using the hashtag #BringBackFirefly for Instagram posts promoting the announcement, the most likely—and fan desired—option is to do a single movie and see how it performs in the current market. This is what they did with Serenity, and though that didn’t light up the box office, Firefly has had another decade and more to generate viewers and buzz for the concept. One movie might be something Filion could slip into his schedule, but it begs the question as to what happened to Wash and Book in the interim, and how Tudyk would then be involved. It would take a competent sci-fi writer to make it work and be plausible, which is a lot to ask in 2026 from Disney.

Or, this could be a giant tease from some actors who are excellent at self-promotion, and be something else entirely. If they did this, however, they might have an angry mob of fans on the internet who are already tired of “Firefly Reunion Greenlit!” posts coming every April 1st, followed by “April Fools!” from entertainment media outlets for the last 20 years.

We will see what the announcement is on Sunday at Awesome Con and report here on Fandom Pulse.

What do you think the Firefly reunion will be?

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