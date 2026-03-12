Brandon Sanderson shared new details about his Mistborn film and what the timeline will be for making it will look like.

In his most recent episode of Intentionally Blank that was filmed back on February 13th, Sanderson first shared that his immediate next step will be to find a producer and he will be meeting with at least six individuals and then making his decision.

“Until we have that person, we will not be looking at directors because some producers are directors and there might be some producers that I’m meeting with that are directors,” he explained. “We won’t attach any actors until probably we have a script finished. And the script is due July 1st.”

He shared that the producer announcement is expected to happen before July because “the producer we want to see early drafts of the screenplay and look at the outline and things like that. I imagine I pick a producer in March sometime.”

He then shared he wants to use the James Gunn model, “The James Gunn model is fantastic script, no reshoots. Reshoots are really expensive and they can mess up the continuity on your film and things like that.”

“He is able to do — because he’s writer/director — be like, ‘Here’s our script. Everyone gets on board with it. They make that movie.’ In fact, if you go read the Superman script, which I’ve been reading a lot of scripts lately to beef up in preparation, it’s really close to the filmed version.”

He later reiterated that he wants to get the script hammered out first to keep costs down, “My goal is to like to try to avoid some of [the increased costs] by just script first on this film. Just get a really script.”

“The Peter Jackson The Hobbit films, part of their problem was they had to go to production and they didn’t have the scripts ready,” he explained.

On top of reading Gunn’s Superman script, he also shared he’s reading Rian Johnson’s scripts, “I’ve been reading [Rian Johnson’s] scripts because he’s another one that tends to have … the script is really well put together before he starts filming.”

Furthermore, he shared his goal of being the sole screenwriter for the film, “I don’t know if I’ll be able to be sole screenwriter on this. I’m going to try. I would really like to be able to finish a script myself and have it be really good. The chances that it needs a more experienced screenwriter to come in and touch it up are pretty good. So I would anticipate the final script is me, maybe the director, depending on the director we get, and probably one other screenwriter.”

Sanderson also shared that “I plan to be on set the whole shoot, but there might be things that take me away and, you know, you need somebody else there who can do writes on the script.”

As for how he feels about the script, he shared, “It’s going really well though. I would have said maybe three months ago 100% I need some help. Now, I’m like 50/50. I feel really good about the script so far and whatnot. I think it’s going really well, but I’m 10% of the way through and there’s a lot of work ahead of me.”

Fandom Pulse is reader-supported independent journalism. Paid subscribers get exclusive scoops and investigative reporting daily.

Dive into A Throne of Bones, the gripping first installment of Vox Day’s Arts of Dark and Light series, where epic fantasy meets unflinching military realism in a world on the brink of chaos. In the ascendant human empire of Amorr—modeled on a fantasy Roman Republic infused with a four-century-old faith—rival noble houses teeter toward civil war, provincial rebellions ignite, and otherworldly threats from goblins, orcs, and darker forces loom ever closer.

Follow legionaries, tribunes, battlemages, and reavers across richly detailed cultures as intricate political intrigue, brutal battlefield tactics, and profound moral questions collide in a multi-POV saga that delivers deep world-building, more authentic warfare, and characters who wrestle with faith, loyalty, and power without pulling punches.

If you’re craving a smarter, more disciplined alternative to conventional epic fantasy—one that combines the grand scale of Rome’s struggles with genuine magic and high-stakes drama—this massive, unapologetic tome will seize your imagination and refuse to let go. Grab A Throne of Bones today and experience fantasy at its most ambitious and uncompromising.

NEXT: Peter Jackson Explains How His ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Film Trilogy Is Not “Official”