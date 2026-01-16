Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DREWIEY's avatar
DREWIEY
4h

Great article. We see the same thing with coffee. Apparently the overpriced coffee is so good because the guy making it has pink hair. Do these ppl never go in a Ethiopian coffee shop or any other migrant one?

Reply
Share
3 replies
JoAn-0697's avatar
JoAn-0697
14m

This made sense over 50 years ago, when democracy still existed on both sides. Conservatives could be in the same business as the left and accept suggestions. The conservative might not have been a great artist, but they were an important part of the creative process despite the differences. The same applies to women in creative circles: when there is a healthy clash of ideas without fear of retaliation, good concepts usually emerge. The problem is that this has ended; ideology is now rewarded and only one side is accepted, creating an inbred environment and circles where saying anything against an ideology or idea can cost you your job, ensuring that no one can question anything. When you let a leftist—especially one from our current era—do whatever they want, we see that their supposed talent means nothing because they end up sabotaging themselves. Since their ideology takes precedence over their own creativity, they end up butchering their works and creating plot holes and bad writing just to shoehorn in their propaganda.

I will never be able to forget Steven Universe. Years ago, I dared to watch that series and, despite all the red flags about what it was and is, there was genuinely a plot that was interesting and showed promise. In fact, without even realizing it, the authors established a myth of revolution because approaching it that way was a good plot twist. But this shift was, in turn, the death of the series. They will never admit it, but from the moment they introduced that element, they began to change the narrative, making certain characters look worse and giving us a finale that was terrible—one that, viewed from outside their country, was unanimously labeled a disaster for the plot and a condemnation of the lore. When I began to learn about politics outside my country and was able to travel to America, I understood that the writers made that ending because they took for granted that the allegory was universal; it wasn't, because it isn't. To be blunt, you could say that part of the problem with the series' villain is: "You are too white." When I understood this, I put my hands to my head and said: "This can’t be, you seriously flushed your story down the toilet just to include that."

In this article, you touch on how conservatives have surrendered the creative narrative to the left, and I agree with you: it is a problem, and it's a mistake that neutrals make as well. That today's entertainment stinks is half the fault of the left and the companies that permit their discourse, but the other half of the problem is the rest of us. We aren't doing anything—not even stopping our consumption of the garbage they give us—because we have inherited that labor from those people. We must start drawing and creating new things or, at the very least, as in my case, stop consuming garbage firsthand. Some time ago, I saw a content creator explain another reason why the left ended up with this advantage. Historically, the artist always depended on patrons, which kept certain attitudes in check; however, those patrons weren't as large or as devoid of values as the ones today. This is important because there is a correlation between "effeminate" or bizarre attitudes among these people, but this behavior is linked to the fact that it often involved digging into the bottom of the barrel for ideas, and in other cases, because it made them stand out—like Dalí, for whom it was more of a personal brand than actually being insane.

But the general opinion remained: to be an artist, you are going to suffer, be a weirdo, and not earn well. That’s what being an artist is like; it was never lucrative. If we analyze many of them, we realize they weren't very opulent in their beginnings; in fact, some never left that state, and others, like Da Vinci, had side jobs to get by. This reached our times with two bad and discouraging stereotypes. The first and most false of all was saying that being an artist makes you gay. This is especially ironic because the idea of Stranger Things in its first season was supposedly to show that the "geek artist" stereotype was stupid... only for the bullies to be proven right two seasons later. Anyway, Netflix and its creatives, as usual. And the second: don't go into art, you'll starve, become an engineer, a lawyer, or anything else more profitable. This last point is a problem because, unlike the previous one, it does contain a kernel of truth. It is hard to live off art, and combined with the previous points and the fact that today many artists are insufferable "walking stereotypes," it causes ordinary people and conservatives to feel contempt for artists. And that is a problem because they are hitting themselves with friendly fire. As I said, we are the other half of the problem and, without realizing it, we are defaming a sector that is vital for escaping the pit we are in. To top it off, because they are in the media, they end up infecting other sectors with their propaganda; that’s why related fields like programming are full of these people too, because of the proximity—though here, they end up damaging themselves due to their own schizophrenia.

Anyway, this last part isn't entirely my own opinion and is somewhat distant, as it isn't a local observation for the reader, but it felt like something necessary to contribute.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture