User's avatar
Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
2h

I had an old school journalism professor decades ago for an elective on review writing.

His greatest emphasis was, "summation in not a review.". He was a hard case about that, and rightly so.

The job of the reviewer was not to tell the audience what the media was about, that was for them to figure out. The job of the reviewer was to assess whether or not the media was done well, make suggestions for who it might and might not appeal to, and share something of the overall experience.

I have been struck for years now at just how poorly reviewers do in this regard. Instead of giving thoughtful analysis, they just summarize the plot and harp on whatever industry talking points are hot at the time. D's and F's for the whole class.

What's even more concerning is that media producers now do the same thing. They can't show us their media and suggest why we should be interested. Instead, they have to tell us ALL ABOUT their media and how BRAVE and GROUNDBREAKING it is. It DOES THIS and IT'S THE FIRST AT THAT. And it's FOR this certain TYPE of person, but you ALL better enjoy it, because if you don't, that's PROBLEMATIC.

It's all so very tiring.

