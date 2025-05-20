In what can only be described as yet another misguided attempt to "save" the Star Trek franchise by targeting demographics that have never shown interest in it, Alex Kurtzman's Secret Hideout is reportedly developing "Star Trek: Starfleet Scouts," an animated series aimed at young children that will air as YouTube shorts. This latest announcement confirms what many fans have long suspected: Paramount and Kurtzman have no idea what made Star Trek successful in the first place.

According to information from Trek Central, this new series will focus on "three 8-9-year-old friends as they go to school on an earth-like planet" and "follow their adventures as they train to become future Starfleet explorers." The characters are described as "Cool, funny, heroic, and authentic" – generic marketing buzzwords that tell us absolutely nothing about what will make this show distinctively Star Trek.

This announcement comes on the heels of Netflix reportedly declining to renew Star Trek: Prodigy for a third season, despite it being the only modern Trek production that actually understood and respected the franchise's legacy. While Prodigy managed to deliver meaningful continuations of Voyager storylines and treated legacy characters with respect, it was abandoned by Paramount and given virtually no marketing support when it moved to Netflix.

The pattern is painfully clear: Kurtzman and Paramount continue to chase new audiences while alienating the core fanbase that sustained Star Trek for decades. Rather than creating a traditional Star Trek series that focuses on exploration, ethical dilemmas, and optimistic science fiction, they keep trying to transform the franchise into something it's not.

This obsession with capturing the youth demographic is particularly baffling given Star Trek's history. The franchise has always appealed primarily to adults and teens interested in thoughtful science fiction. Even Star Trek: The Animated Series, which aired in the 1970s, maintained the tone and themes of the original series rather than dumbing down the content for children.

The US Patent Office filing details for "Starfleet Scouts" reveal it will be "a multimedia series featuring animation distributed via various platforms," with casting information suggesting it will air on the Nick Jr. YouTube channel. This approach demonstrates yet another fundamental misunderstanding of how audiences discover and engage with content. Children browsing YouTube aren't searching for Star Trek content, and Star Trek fans certainly aren't frequenting the Nick Jr. channel.

What makes this situation particularly frustrating is how simple the solution would be. All Paramount needs to do is create a traditional Star Trek series set 30-40 years after Voyager and Deep Space Nine, maintaining continuity with the shows that fans actually loved. They could easily bring back occasional guest stars from those series while establishing new characters and storylines. If they focused on quality science fiction storytelling rather than identity politics or dumbed-down content, both existing fans and new viewers would tune in.

Instead, we get "Starfleet Scouts," which will likely join the growing graveyard of failed Star Trek projects that tried to be something other than Star Trek. From Discovery's grimdark war story to Picard's character assassination of beloved figures to Lower Decks' Rick and Morty-style humor, these shows have consistently failed to capture what made the franchise special.

