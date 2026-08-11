Terry Matalas, showrunner of Star Trek: Picard’s acclaimed third season, used this weekend’s Star Trek: Las Vegas 60th anniversary convention to reveal exactly what his shelved Star Trek: Legacy spinoff would have covered in its first season: a Klingon Empire unraveling from the inside, with Worf’s estranged son Alexander Rozhenko at the center of the chaos.

Picard season 3 ended in 2023 with Seven of Nine promoted to captain of the newly christened USS Enterprise-G, Raffi Musiker and Jack Crusher aboard as senior officers, and a clear setup for a new series carrying the Next Generation crew’s legacy into the 25th century. Paramount+ never ordered it. Matalas told the STLV crowd he had written roughly 30 pages on spec, covering what he called the first 20 minutes of the pilot, in a burst of inspiration he described as something he wrote “just in case one day it happened.” He confirmed the story centered on the Klingon Empire, describing Alexander as one of several unstable elements destabilizing Klingon space, a plotline several outlets covering the panel noted echoes Star Trek’s long-running tradition of using the Klingons as a stand-in for Russia.

Fans have not let the idea die quietly. A Change.org petition titled “Make STAR TREK LEGACY with Terry Matalas,” started by a pair of fan documentarians in February 2023, has pulled in more than 65,000 verified signatures over three and a half years, along with dozens of media mentions. Picard cast members Todd Stashwick, Michelle Hurd, and Jeri Ryan have all publicly campaigned for the show as well, and Stashwick joined Matalas on stage again this year, the two of them now also working together on Marvel’s upcoming VisionQuest series.

The official explanation for Legacy’s absence has shifted depending on who’s answering and when. Kurtzman told a Television Academy audience in 2023 that “anything is possible” and that the fan campaign had been “heard loud and clear.” A year later, he said he would greenlight Legacy “today” if the decision were entirely his, while acknowledging the call sits above his position at the company. CBS president George Cheeks framed the holdup in 2024 as a scheduling and pacing question, insisting Star Trek remained a Paramount+ priority and that the delay reflected careful sequencing of the franchise’s slate rather than any lack of interest.

Our own sourcing tells a more specific story. Fandom Pulse has been told by insiders that Kurtzman resisted moving Legacy forward in large part because the concept wasn’t his, a dynamic that would fit a broader pattern of Kurtzman-era Trek favoring shows built from the ground up under his direct creative control over spinoffs originated by other writers, even one as acclaimed as Picard’s final season. Picard season 3 holds an unusually strong 98% critics’ score and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, numbers that made the show an outlier of goodwill in an era that has otherwise struggled to hold onto Star Trek’s audience.

The timing of Matalas’s latest comments lands during a rough stretch for the franchise. Starfleet Academy is ending after its already-filmed second season with no further seasons ordered, and the next Star Trek film has been described by its own writers as jumping to a far-future setting disconnected from every existing cast, meaning none of the current on-screen talent, including the Legacy ensemble, factors into what comes next on the big screen. A 65,000-signature petition and a showrunner still talking about his pitch in specific, quotable detail three years after the fact suggests the appetite for more Enterprise-G never went away. Whether anyone at Paramount Skydance is listening is a separate question entirely.

Does a franchise that keeps burying its most acclaimed recent season under corporate indecision deserve the benefit of the doubt going forward, or has Star Trek already used up its second chances?

irst contact with the Oridians was supposed to be humanity’s proudest moment. Instead, their chief engineer is dead, their ship is sabotaged, and an ancient alien technology is stealing souls. Book one of the Valiant Frontiers series delivers exploration, mystery, and the kind of crew you’ll want to follow across the galaxy. Read The Soul Catcher on Amazon and start the adventure.

NEXT: Red Letter Media Just Said What Every Star Trek Fan Has Been Thinking