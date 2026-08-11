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Stephen Gesinski's avatar
Stephen Gesinski
2d

Kurtzman used up his chances but Star Trek has plenty of chances for redemption.

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Rick's avatar
Rick
1d

According to Michael Dorn, Matalas wanted Worf to be homosexual in the 3rd season of Picard and to kiss another man. Dorn (who is apparently a normal man) said he couldn't kiss another man, so Matalas let him off the hook.

So, although Picard season 3 was good, I don't think Matalas is the franchise-saving hero we have all thought.

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