Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
Mar 27, 2025

This series died with Brooks. The end.

Reply
Share
1 reply
James A. Buck's avatar
James A. Buck
Mar 27, 2025

“I can lay claim to stalkers, a rapist, and a lifetime of catcalling.” Not sure I’m going to accept that one at face value. Sounds like a Juicy Smollet “MAGA country in Chicago at 2am” thing to me.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture